Spring GameThread: Jays @ Yankees

The Jays go to Tampa to play the Yankees. It is a 1:00 eastern start. It is on Sportsnet, picking up the Yankees’ broadcast.

Not too many of the regulars are making the bus ride to Tampa.

Kevin Gausman is making a minor league start in the ‘we want to hide him from AL East teams thing. I hate that idea, but it is how they do things today. I feel an old man rant coming on.

Bowden Francis (I keep wanting to switch his name around) makes the start instead. Matt discussed him in his ‘over 25 Jays prospect’ post yesterday. If you haven’t read it you really should.

Today's Lineups BLUE JAYS YANKEES Kevin Kiermaier - CF DJ LeMahieu - 3B Matt Chapman - 3B Aaron Judge - DH Cavan Biggio - RF Anthony Rizzo - 1B Alejandro Kirk - C Giancarlo Stanton - RF Danny Jansen - DH Gleyber Torres - 2B Santiago Espinal - SS Oswaldo Cabrera - LF Nathan Lukes - LF Aaron Hicks - CF Otto Lopez - 2B Kyle Higashioka - C Peyton Williams - 1B Oswald Peraza - SS Bowden Francis - RHP Jhony Brito - RHP

