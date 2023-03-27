Spring GameThread: Phillies @ Jays

The Jays last game at Dunedin this spring. It is on Sportsnet. And like so many of our spring games, it is against the Phillies. The Phillies and Jays play again tomorrow in Clearwater.

Spring training seems to last just a little bit too long. But then the idea is to get the starting pitchers built up to get to that 90-100 pitches.

Today’s the last spring start for Chris Bassitt. He hasn’t had a great spring, 13 innings, 7 earned, 9 strikeouts, 3 walks and 3 hit batters. He has most of our regulars playing behind him.

I plan to watch the first few innings and then get out to enjoy the day.

Today's Lineups PHILLIES BLUE JAYS Trea Turner - SS Whit Merrifield - RF Kyle Schwarber - LF Bo Bichette - SS J.T. Realmuto - C Vladimir Guerrero - 1B Darick Hall - 1B Brandon Belt - DH Nick Castellanos - DH Daulton Varsho - LF Bryson Stott - 2B Danny Jansen - C Alec Bohm - 3B Cavan Biggio - 2B Brandon Marsh - CF Santiago Espinal - 3B Dalton Guthrie - RF Kevin Kiermaier - CF Taijuan Walker - RHP Chris Bassitt - RHP

We are glad you are here and hope you feel welcome. As a reminder, we have rules. Mostly it’s “don’t be terrible.” If a moderator asks you to stop doing something, please stop. If you want to discuss the rules, don’t do it in the thread. Email Tom instead. He would love to see an email that isn’t offering him money to promote a sports betting site. We also have a BBB Glossary full of GameThread lingo you can find here.