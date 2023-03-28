Nathan Lukes Makes the Opening Day Roster

In a surprise to me, Nathan Lukes is getting the last spot on the roster. I assumed I think most of us assumed Otto Lopez was winning the job.

Lopez hit .348/.444/.478 in 27 plate appearances and can play all over the field. But then picking your roster on 27 spring PA is bad baseball.

Lukes hit .286/.340/.429 in 47 PA, and is a ‘true outfielder’. He can play all three spots, though you likely wouldn’t want him in center field daily. He’s a left-handed bat. We have a few of those now. Varsho and Kiermaier could use a platoon partner. I guess Merrifield could spell them occasionally.

I figured with Biggio in a utility role, they wouldn’t want another lefty batter on the bench.

And Jay Jackson has been signed to a minor league contract with the Jays. It surprises me, I figured some team would have a spot in the bullpen for a guy who throws as hard as Jay and had that good a spring, but I guess not. I’m glad he is back in the system.

Our opening day roster:

C (2)

Danny Jansen (R)

A. Kirk (R)

IF (5)

Vlad Guerrero Jr. (R)

Brandon Belt (L)

Santiago Espinal (R)

Bo Bichette (R)

Matt Chapman (R)

OF (4)

George Springer (R)

Daulton Varsho (L)

K. Kiermaier (L)

Nathan Lukes (L)

Util (2)

W. Merrifield (R)

Cavan Biggio (L)

Starting Pitchers (5)

RHP Alek Manoah

RHP Kevin Gausman

RHP Chris Bassitt RHP

Jose Berrios

LHP Yusei Kikuchi

Relief Pitchers (8)

RHP Jordan Romano

RHP Yimi Garcia

RHP Erik Swanson

LHP Tim Mayza

RHP Anthony Bass

RHP Adam Cimber

RHP Trevor Richards

RHP Zach Pop