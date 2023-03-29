The Annual BBB Introduction Post

My favourite post of the year (if in part because it means the season is about to start). It is fun to learn about the folks who come to the site. Please take part.

The second title is the title of a Ray Wylie Hubbard song. Hugo used song lyrics as post titles when he was on the site, giving the site a personality. But, at some point, SEO concerns had SB Nation complaining about the practice.

Your mission, if you choose to accept it, is to copy and paste these questions into the comment thread and give us your answers.

Name:

Location:

Favourite Current Jay:

Favourite All-Time Jay:

Favourite Non-Jay:

Favourite Blue Jays Prospect:

Metaphysical Position on the Diamond:

Ballpark I’d Most Like to Visit:

Favourite Baseball Movie:

What was the best thing about your past year:

When Not Bantering, I:

On Twitter, I am:

Baseball Card Back Fun Fact:

Walkup Music:

Here are answers from some of the folks who write here (some of them haven’t sent me their answers yet, for which they should be shamed.

Name: Tom Dakers, one of two Tom Dakers in this house.

Location: Calgary

Favourite Current Jay: Whoever drove in the last run.

Favourite All-Time Jay: Tony Fernandez

Favourite Non-Jay: Joey Votto

Favourite Blue Jays Prospect: Hagen Danner

Metaphysical Position on the Diamond: Lefty bat on the bench, who never gets off the bench.

Ballpark I’d Most Like to Visit: I still want to get to Kansas City, but it might not be this year.

Favourite Baseball Movie: Bull Durham

What was the best thing about your past year: We started to travel again. We had three wonderful trips. We went to Churchill, and saw polar bears and beluga whales. And to the Mediterranean, saw the pyramids. And Australia and New Zealand. Beyond that, I’ve enjoyed being more active than I have been in several years. Life is really good.

When Not Bantering, I: I’ve been playing squash and tennis a bunch. And I’m trying to get into shape for the MS RIde (hit the link if you want to donate).

On Twitter, I am: Still @bluebirdbanter

Baseball Card Back Fun Fact: I Rode on an elevator with BB King. I have been on both the CBC and CTV National News and, surprisingly, not for committing a crime.

Walkup Music: Beatle’s Helter Skelter.

Name: Erik T

Location: Saskatoon

Favourite Current Jay: Berríos

Favourite All-Time Jay: Halladay

Favourite Non-Jay: Lindor

Favourite Blue Jays Prospect: Pardinho

Metaphysical Position on the Diamond: Pitcher

Ballpark I’d Most Like to Visit: PNC in Pittsburgh

Favourite Baseball Movie: Major League

What was the best thing about your past year: amidst the pretty bad lows of the last year, I was happy about finally getting my new truck!

When Not Bantering, I: play a lot of disc golf and video games

On Twitter, I am: @Erik_G_T

Baseball Card Back Fun Fact: I have an 846 rating (not very good) as a member of the Professional Disc Golf Association.

Walkup Music: I usually go with “Like a Rock”, but right now I’m feeling “Go Away Snow” by Hitrick and Brooks. (Starting at 2:01 here seems like a decent walkup: https://youtu.be/91PwnIfvNlU)

Name: Kate Stanwick

Location: Los Angeles, CA

Favourite Current Jay: George Springer

Favourite Non-Jay: Ohtani!

Favourite Blue Jays Prospect: Addison Barger

Metaphysical Position on the Diamond: Broadcast coordinator

Ballpark I’d Most Like to Visit: Still PNC, but hoping to be able to go to one of the two NY parks when I’m there for work soon

Favourite Baseball Movie: The Blue Jays 2023 season (secret sequel that just dropped without any announcement or trailer)

What was the best thing about your past year: Getting engaged, buying a house and a couple of really awesome jobs

When Not Bantering, I: make reality TV shows and help fix everything broken in our new house

On Twitter, I am: not on much anymore but @OhKStan

Baseball Card Back Fun Fact: Ending free agency with a lifetime (marriage) contract in April 2023

Walkup Music: “Fine Way to Live Your Life” - Charlie Peacock

Name: Minor Leaguer

Location: Toronto

Favourite Current Jay: Danny Jansen

Favourite All-Time Jay: Roy Halladay

Favourite Non-Jay: Probably Shohei Ohtani

Favourite Blue Jays Prospect: Ricky T!

Metaphysical Position on the Diamond: One of the outfield umpires during the postseason: easy job, little to do, minimal pressure

Ballpark I’d Most Like to Visit: Petco Park

Favourite Baseball Movie: Angels in the Outfield (1994)

What was the best thing about your past year: Stayed pretty healthy after getting COVID in April

When Not Bantering, I: am still on Twitter for some reason

On Twitter, I am: @Minor_Leaguer

Baseball Card Back Fun Fact: Has pooped in stadiums in short season-A (RIP), low-A, high-A, triple-A, and MLB. Looking to hit up double-A this season, finally.

Name: Matt W

Location: GTA

Favourite Current Jay: There’s something about all the routine fly ball contact Manoah generates

Favourite All-Time Jay: Halladay

Favourite Non-Jay: None

Favourite Blue Jays Prospect: I must remain unbiased. My random generator chose Rainer Nunez.

Metaphysical Position on the Diamond: Lefty knuckleballer

Ballpark I’d Most Like to Visit: Vancouver, I guess. Don’t really have a burning desire.

Favourite Baseball Movie: Trouble with the Curve

What was the best thing about your past year: Nothing terrible happened

When Not Bantering, I: Am still compiling every transaction in Blue Jays history (up to 1985 comprehensively ; I think it might be a good year for the Jays)

On Twitter, I am: Not. Every passing year somehow this fact always manages to make this look better.

Baseball Card Back Fun Fact: I hate fun

Walkup Music: Not a music person, see above.

Your turn.