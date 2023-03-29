Make your 2023 MLB Predictions

The MLB season starts tomorrow, so it is time to give us your predictions for the coming season.

1. Give us your guess for the winners in each division.

2. Wild Card teams?

3. Who makes it to the World Series, and who wins?

4. Who gets the major awards in each league. MVP, Cy Young and Rookie of the Year?

5. Pick a breakout player of the year?

6. Who is the biggest disappointment (can be a team or player)?

7. How many Blue Jays wins?

8. What is your pick for a surprisingly good Blue Jay?

9. Give us your pick for the player not on our opening roster to finish with the highest WAR?

And anything else you want to predict.

Poll If the over/under on Jays wins is 91 I’d take the Over

Under vote view results 91% Over (65 votes)

8% Under (6 votes) 71 votes total Vote Now

Poll Jays MVP non-pitcher division? Jansen

Kirk

Belt

Bichette

Biggio

Chapman

Espinal

Guerrero

Merrifield

Kiermaier

Lukes

Springer

Varsho vote view results 1% Jansen (1 vote)

5% Kirk (4 votes)

0% Belt (0 votes)

40% Bichette (29 votes)

1% Biggio (1 vote)

1% Chapman (1 vote)

0% Espinal (0 votes)

42% Guerrero (30 votes)

0% Merrifield (0 votes)

0% Kiermaier (0 votes)

0% Lukes (0 votes)

2% Springer (2 votes)

4% Varsho (3 votes) 71 votes total Vote Now

Poll Jays MVP starting pitcher division? Bassitt

Berrios

Gausman

Kikuchi

Manoah vote view results 1% Bassitt (1 vote)

1% Berrios (1 vote)

50% Gausman (36 votes)

5% Kikuchi (4 votes)

40% Manoah (29 votes) 71 votes total Vote Now