Make your 2023 MLB Predictions

By Tom Dakers
MLB: Spring Training-Philadelphia Phillies at Toronto Blue Jays Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

The MLB season starts tomorrow, so it is time to give us your predictions for the coming season.

1. Give us your guess for the winners in each division.

2. Wild Card teams?

3. Who makes it to the World Series, and who wins?

4. Who gets the major awards in each league. MVP, Cy Young and Rookie of the Year?

5. Pick a breakout player of the year?

6. Who is the biggest disappointment (can be a team or player)?

7. How many Blue Jays wins?

8. What is your pick for a surprisingly good Blue Jay?

9. Give us your pick for the player not on our opening roster to finish with the highest WAR?

And anything else you want to predict.

Poll

If the over/under on Jays wins is 91 I’d take the

view results
  • 91%
    Over
    (65 votes)
  • 8%
    Under
    (6 votes)
71 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Jays MVP non-pitcher division?

view results
  • 1%
    Jansen
    (1 vote)
  • 5%
    Kirk
    (4 votes)
  • 0%
    Belt
    (0 votes)
  • 40%
    Bichette
    (29 votes)
  • 1%
    Biggio
    (1 vote)
  • 1%
    Chapman
    (1 vote)
  • 0%
    Espinal
    (0 votes)
  • 42%
    Guerrero
    (30 votes)
  • 0%
    Merrifield
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Kiermaier
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Lukes
    (0 votes)
  • 2%
    Springer
    (2 votes)
  • 4%
    Varsho
    (3 votes)
71 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Jays MVP starting pitcher division?

view results
  • 1%
    Bassitt
    (1 vote)
  • 1%
    Berrios
    (1 vote)
  • 50%
    Gausman
    (36 votes)
  • 5%
    Kikuchi
    (4 votes)
  • 40%
    Manoah
    (29 votes)
71 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Jays MVP reliever division?

view results
  • 1%
    Bass
    (1 vote)
  • 4%
    Cimber
    (3 votes)
  • 7%
    Garcia
    (5 votes)
  • 0%
    Mayza
    (0 votes)
  • 1%
    Pop
    (1 vote)
  • 0%
    Richards
    (0 votes)
  • 58%
    Romano
    (40 votes)
  • 26%
    Swanson
    (18 votes)
68 votes total Vote Now

