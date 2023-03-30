Game Thread: OPENING DAY!!!!

It is OPENING DAY!!!!

This is game one of a three-game series in St. Louis

It seems like forever since last season.

We have Alek Manoah starting for the Jays. Miles Mikolas starts for the Cards. Last year he was 12-13 with a 3.29 ERA. He has 12 innings in spring games and didn’t allow an earned run.

Today's Lineups BLUE JAYS CARDINALS George Springer - RF Brendan Donovan - 2B Bo Bichette - SS Lars Nootbaar - LF Vladimir Guerrero - 1B Paul Goldschmidt - 1B Daulton Varsho - LF Nolan Arenado - 3B Alejandro Kirk - C Willson Contreras - C Brandon Belt - DH Tyler O'Neill - CF Matt Chapman - 3B Nolan Gorman - DH Whit Merrifield - 2B Jordan Walker - RF Kevin Kiermaier - CF Tommy Edman - SS Alek Manoah - RHP Miles Mikolas - RHP

And, you may have noticed that Kate didn’t post this. Kate’s like has sped up, what with jobs and a wedding coming and all. So we are looking for someone to take over putting up the GameThread posts. If you’ve always wanted to write 162 (well 161 posts now) a year, where you can talk about (almost) anything you want, but they have to be up before each game, send me an email.

Poll Who gets the Jays first hit of the season? (I’m posting this before seeing the lineup) Springer

Bichette

Guerrero

Belt

Kirk

Belt

Chapman

Varsho

Merrifield

Someone else? vote view results 51% Springer (17 votes)

33% Bichette (11 votes)

6% Guerrero (2 votes)

0% Belt (0 votes)

0% Kirk (0 votes)

0% Belt (0 votes)

6% Chapman (2 votes)

3% Varsho (1 vote)

0% Merrifield (0 votes)

0% Someone else? (0 votes) 33 votes total Vote Now

Poll Manoah will pitch into the 5th

6th

7th

8th

9th vote view results 11% 5th (4 votes)

51% 6th (18 votes)

34% 7th (12 votes)

2% 8th (1 vote)

0% 9th (0 votes) 35 votes total Vote Now

Poll The Jays will hit ____ home runs today 0

1-2

3 or more vote view results 2% 0 (1 vote)

80% 1-2 (28 votes)

17% 3 or more (6 votes) 35 votes total Vote Now

We are glad you are here and hope you feel welcome. As a reminder, we have rules. Mostly it’s “don’t be terrible.” If a moderator asks you to stop doing something, please stop. If you want to discuss the rules, don’t do it in the thread. Email Tom instead. He would love to see an email not offering him money to promote a sports betting site. We also have a BBB Glossary full of GameThread lingo you can find here.