Game Thread: OPENING DAY!!!!

It is OPENING DAY!!!!
This is game one of a three-game series in St. Louis
It seems like forever since last season.
We have Alek Manoah starting for the Jays. Miles Mikolas starts for the Cards. Last year he was 12-13 with a 3.29 ERA. He has 12 innings in spring games and didn’t allow an earned run.
Today's Lineups
|BLUE JAYS
|CARDINALS
|George Springer - RF
|Brendan Donovan - 2B
|Bo Bichette - SS
|Lars Nootbaar - LF
|Vladimir Guerrero - 1B
|Paul Goldschmidt - 1B
|Daulton Varsho - LF
|Nolan Arenado - 3B
|Alejandro Kirk - C
|Willson Contreras - C
|Brandon Belt - DH
|Tyler O'Neill - CF
|Matt Chapman - 3B
|Nolan Gorman - DH
|Whit Merrifield - 2B
|Jordan Walker - RF
|Kevin Kiermaier - CF
|Tommy Edman - SS
|Alek Manoah - RHP
|Miles Mikolas - RHP
And, you may have noticed that Kate didn’t post this. Kate’s like has sped up, what with jobs and a wedding coming and all. So we are looking for someone to take over putting up the GameThread posts. If you’ve always wanted to write 162 (well 161 posts now) a year, where you can talk about (almost) anything you want, but they have to be up before each game, send me an email.
Poll
Who gets the Jays first hit of the season? (I’m posting this before seeing the lineup)
-
51%
Springer
-
33%
Bichette
-
6%
Guerrero
-
0%
Belt
-
0%
Kirk
-
0%
Belt
-
6%
Chapman
-
3%
Varsho
-
0%
Merrifield
-
0%
Someone else?
Poll
Manoah will pitch into the
-
11%
5th
-
51%
6th
-
34%
7th
-
2%
8th
-
0%
9th
Poll
The Jays will hit ____ home runs today
-
2%
0
-
80%
1-2
-
17%
3 or more
