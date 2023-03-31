Today in Jays History: Pillar Steals Second, Third and Home

Five Years Ago

Kevin Pillar played 695 games for the Blue Jays over six seasons plus five games.

There are many Kevin Pilar highlights, but most are catches he made in center field. This is one of my favourite moments of his time with the team.

Delin Betances was so worried about Pillar stealing that he couldn’t pitch. It wasn’t like it was a rookie. Betances was 30, and he had pitched in 300 games. So I don’t know why Pillar caused him such distress. And it wasn’t like Pillar was Rickey Henderson. Kevin stole 15 bases the season before. Not bad, but not the number that should strike fear in the hearts of opposing pitchers.

Whatever caused it, it was a lot of fun to watch:

Kevin signed a minor league contract with the Braves before the season and made the opening day roster. Good luck, Kevin.