2023 Bluebird Banter AMA

Happy first off day of Spring Training! I don’t know what that means, but yay, I guess.

Without anything baseball related to keep us occupied today, let’s go with our fun annual AMA post. What started as an idea that Bowling_Guy25 no doubt stole from Reddit, over the last 9 years we have used this platform to help everyone get to know their fellow banterers just a little bit better.

The rules are simple: Post a comment in the thread below, thereby indicating that you would like people to ask you a question about (pretty much) anything. It can be about their history, why they got into baseball, their favorite trip, why they chose their name, if they can coach third base (e&n4e - this question is yours until Luis Rivera is no longer a coach, maybe longer), what their favorite music is, etc. Keep it clean, and don’t feel obligated to answer the question if you feel that it is too personal or you would rather not divulge personal information. Also, to keep things organized, please keep the questions to people in the reply part as opposed just asking a random question to all as a new post.

The first year we had 28 people sign up, the second year we had 38, the third year we had 32, in 2018 we had 26 and in 2019 we rocketed up to 37. In 2020 we were back down to 34, and then who knows what happened in 2021 (that’s a comment on the commenting platform, but also life in general probably). Last year we had 26.

So come on in, have some fun, and get to know people in our awesome community some more.