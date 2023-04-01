GameThread Game #2: Jays @ Cards

The Jays try to keep their perfect season going with the middle game of three in St. Louis.

Kevin Gausman gets the start for the Jays. He was 12-10 with a 3.35 ERA last year.

Jack Flaherty goes for the Cardinals. He only got into 9 games last year, going 2-1 with a 4.25 ERA. He missed most of the season with a right shoulder injury.

Danny Jansen gets his first start behind the plate. Joe Siddal says he’s ‘improved his technique of receiving pitches.

Today's Lineups BLUE JAYS CARDINALS George Springer - RF Brendan Donovan - 2B Bo Bichette - SS Alec Burleson - LF Vladimir Guerrero - 1B Paul Goldschmidt - 1B Daulton Varsho - LF Nolan Arenado - 3B Matt Chapman - 3B Nolan Gorman - DH Brandon Belt - DH Tyler O'Neill - CF Danny Jansen - C Jordan Walker - RF Cavan Biggio - 2B Andrew Knizner - C Kevin Kiermaier - CF Tommy Edman - SS Kevin Gausman - RHP Jack Flaherty - RHP

