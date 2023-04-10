An Early Season Look At Some Former Jays

Since it is an off-day, I thought we would take an early look at some of last year’s Jays who left us over the winter. It is too early to mean anything, but I’m curious about how some of them are doing. Some of them were favourites who I want to continue to follow.

Lourdes Gurriel: Went to the Diamondbacks in the Daulton Varsho trade. Lourdes has been a slow starter and is starting slow again this year. He’s hitting .229/.263/.314 with a double, triple, 5 RBI, 1 walk and 9 strikeouts in 9 games. He is splitting time between left field and DH.

Went to the Diamondbacks in the Daulton Varsho trade. Lourdes has been a slow starter and is starting slow again this year. He’s hitting .229/.263/.314 with a double, triple, 5 RBI, 1 walk and 9 strikeouts in 9 games. He is splitting time between left field and DH. Gabriel Moreno : Also left in the Varsho trade. Moreno has been the Diamondbacks’ number-one catcher with Carson Kelly's injury. He had a terrific spring training, with a 1.169 OPS in 33 (which had someone tell me it was the worst trade in Jays' history, sample size be damned). Moreno has played in 7 games, hitting .240/.231/.360 with 3 doubles, 3 RBI, 0 walks and 5 strikeouts. He has thrown out both runners who have tried to steal against him.

: Also left in the Varsho trade. Moreno has been the Diamondbacks’ number-one catcher with Carson Kelly's injury. He had a terrific spring training, with a 1.169 OPS in 33 (which had someone tell me it was the worst trade in Jays' history, sample size be damned). Moreno has played in 7 games, hitting .240/.231/.360 with 3 doubles, 3 RBI, 0 walks and 5 strikeouts. He has thrown out both runners who have tried to steal against him. Teoscar Hernandez : Trade to the Mariners for Erik Swanson and Adam Macko. He’s played in 10 games, hitting .184/.262/.395 with 2 doubles, 2 homers, 5 RBI, 1 walk, 13 strikeouts, 1 steal and caught once. He’s made an error in the outfield but has 2 assists already. A slow start, but I have little doubt he’ll have a good season.

: Trade to the Mariners for Erik Swanson and Adam Macko. He’s played in 10 games, hitting .184/.262/.395 with 2 doubles, 2 homers, 5 RBI, 1 walk, 13 strikeouts, 1 steal and caught once. He’s made an error in the outfield but has 2 assists already. A slow start, but I have little doubt he’ll have a good season. Ross Stripling : Signed with the Giants. He’s made one start and one relief appearance. Neither went well. In 6.2 innings, he’s allowed 10 hits, 8 earned, 5 home runs (!), 2 walks, and 4 strikeouts. He didn’t have a great spring, and it appears he’s lost his spot in the rotation. I’m sure he’ll make it back to the rotation.

: Signed with the Giants. He’s made one start and one relief appearance. Neither went well. In 6.2 innings, he’s allowed 10 hits, 8 earned, 5 home runs (!), 2 walks, and 4 strikeouts. He didn’t have a great spring, and it appears he’s lost his spot in the rotation. I’m sure he’ll make it back to the rotation. Raimel Tapia : Signed with the Red Sox. He’s a fourth outfielder. He’s had 7 PA, 6 at-bats, 3 hits, 1 home run, 2 RBI, 1 walk and 1 strikeout. Nice start.

: Signed with the Red Sox. He’s a fourth outfielder. He’s had 7 PA, 6 at-bats, 3 hits, 1 home run, 2 RBI, 1 walk and 1 strikeout. Nice start. Jackie Bradley Jr : Signed with the Royals. He’s played in 6 games, 2 in each of the three outfield spots. He’s hitting .118/.286/.118 with 3 walks and 4 hits.

: Signed with the Royals. He’s played in 6 games, 2 in each of the three outfield spots. He’s hitting .118/.286/.118 with 3 walks and 4 hits. Bradley Zimmer : Playing in the minors with the Dodgers. Hitting .292/.393/.417 with a home run, 3 steals, 3 walks, and 10 strikeouts in 24 at-bats.

: Playing in the minors with the Dodgers. Hitting .292/.393/.417 with a home run, 3 steals, 3 walks, and 10 strikeouts in 24 at-bats. Julian Merryweather : Taken off waivers by the Cubs. It hasn’t started well. 3 appearances, 2.2 innings, 6 hits, 5 earned, 2 walks, 1 strikeout. But all the runs came in his first appearance. The other two added up to 2 innings, 1 hit, 1 k. Hopefully, the Cubs will have some patience, and he’ll figure things out.

: Taken off waivers by the Cubs. It hasn’t started well. 3 appearances, 2.2 innings, 6 hits, 5 earned, 2 walks, 1 strikeout. But all the runs came in his first appearance. The other two added up to 2 innings, 1 hit, 1 k. Hopefully, the Cubs will have some patience, and he’ll figure things out. Anthony Key: Taken off waivers by the Cubs. Pitching in Triple-A. In 4.2 innings, he’s allowed 3 hits, 1 earned, 2 walks and 6 strikeouts.

Taken off waivers by the Cubs. Pitching in Triple-A. In 4.2 innings, he’s allowed 3 hits, 1 earned, 2 walks and 6 strikeouts. Zack Collins : Signed by the Guardians as a free agent. Playing in AAA, he’s hitting .406/.500/.656 with 5 doubles, 1 home run, 1 steal (really?), 6 walks and 5 strikeouts.

: Signed by the Guardians as a free agent. Playing in AAA, he’s hitting .406/.500/.656 with 5 doubles, 1 home run, 1 steal (really?), 6 walks and 5 strikeouts. Matt Gage: Taken by the Astros off waivers. He’s pitched 1.2 innings in AAA and gave up 4 hits, 3 earned, 1 homer, 2 walks and 2 strikeouts.

And, a few guys who were Jay in the past:

Marcus Stroman : 2-0, 0.00, 12 innings, 5 hits, 6 walks and 14 strikeouts. A nice start to his season.

: 2-0, 0.00, 12 innings, 5 hits, 6 walks and 14 strikeouts. A nice start to his season. Aaron Sanchez : He’s pitching in AAA for the Twins. He’s made 2 not great starts. 7.1 innings, 5 hits, 5 earned, 1 home run, 6 walks and 8 strikeouts.

: He’s pitching in AAA for the Twins. He’s made 2 not great starts. 7.1 innings, 5 hits, 5 earned, 1 home run, 6 walks and 8 strikeouts. Randal Grichuk : He’s started the season on the IL with a sports hernia.

: He’s started the season on the IL with a sports hernia. Rowdy Tellez : With the Brewers. In 7 games he’s hitting .160/.267/.320 with 1 double, 1 home runs, 4 RBI, 4 walks and 7 strikeouts. A slow start.

: With the Brewers. In 7 games he’s hitting .160/.267/.320 with 1 double, 1 home runs, 4 RBI, 4 walks and 7 strikeouts. A slow start. Brandon Drury : We saw him with the Angels. He’s played 8 games, 31 PA, hitting .167/.160/.333. Of course, the home run was against the Jays.

: We saw him with the Angels. He’s played 8 games, 31 PA, hitting .167/.160/.333. Of course, the home run was against the Jays. Kevin Pillar : Made the Braves roster. Has played in 3 games, 7 PA, 2 hits, 1 walk and 1 strikeout.

: Made the Braves roster. Has played in 3 games, 7 PA, 2 hits, 1 walk and 1 strikeout. Kirby Yates : Also with the Braves. He’s made 4 appearances, 3.2 innings, 3 hits, 3 earned, 1 homer, 5 walks and 3 strikeouts.

: Also with the Braves. He’s made 4 appearances, 3.2 innings, 3 hits, 3 earned, 1 homer, 5 walks and 3 strikeouts. Reese McGuire : With the Red Sox. Played in 5 games, 14 PA, 4 hits, 1 walk, 4 strikeouts. a .308/.357/.462 line

: With the Red Sox. Played in 5 games, 14 PA, 4 hits, 1 walk, 4 strikeouts. a .308/.357/.462 line Daniel Vogelback : He’s a Met now. Played in 6 games, has a .231/.412/.308 line with 1 double.

: He’s a Met now. Played in 6 games, has a .231/.412/.308 line with 1 double. Jonathan Davis: Playing in Triple-A with the Tigers. In 7 games he’s hitting .333/.357/.593 with a home run and 4 doubles.