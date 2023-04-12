GameThread Game #12: Tigers @ Jays

They tell us the roof will be open tonight.
And there is a Vlad bobblehead.
Tonight’s lineup:
Today's Lineups
|TIGERS
|BLUE JAYS
|Matt Vierling - RF
|George Springer - RF
|Nick Maton - 2B
|Bo Bichette - SS
|Riley Greene - CF
|Vladimir Guerrero - 1B
|Javier Baez - SS
|Matt Chapman - DH
|Kerry Carpenter - LF
|Daulton Varsho - LF
|Spencer Torkelson - 1B
|Whit Merrifield - 2B
|Miguel Cabrera - DH
|Santiago Espinal - 3B
|Eric Haase - C
|Danny Jansen - C
|Ryan Kreidler - 3B
|Kevin Kiermaier - CF
|E. Rodriguez - LHP
|Kevin Gausman - RHP
Poll
Will Gausman continue to have a 0 ERA after today’s game?
-
50%
Yes
-
50%
No
Poll
Which one of these struggling Jays hitters will get on base the most today?
-
40%
Merrifield
-
25%
Espinal
-
34%
Jansen
Poll
Will Kiermaier do something amazing?
-
56%
Yes
-
43%
Yes
