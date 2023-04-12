 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

GameThread Game #12: Tigers @ Jays

By Tom Dakers
MLB: Cleveland Guardians at Toronto Blue Jays Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports

They tell us the roof will be open tonight.

And there is a Vlad bobblehead.

Tonight’s lineup:

Today's Lineups

TIGERS BLUE JAYS
Matt Vierling - RF George Springer - RF
Nick Maton - 2B Bo Bichette - SS
Riley Greene - CF Vladimir Guerrero - 1B
Javier Baez - SS Matt Chapman - DH
Kerry Carpenter - LF Daulton Varsho - LF
Spencer Torkelson - 1B Whit Merrifield - 2B
Miguel Cabrera - DH Santiago Espinal - 3B
Eric Haase - C Danny Jansen - C
Ryan Kreidler - 3B Kevin Kiermaier - CF
E. Rodriguez - LHP Kevin Gausman - RHP

Poll

Will Gausman continue to have a 0 ERA after today’s game?

view results
  • 50%
    Yes
    (17 votes)
  • 50%
    No
    (17 votes)
34 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which one of these struggling Jays hitters will get on base the most today?

view results
  • 40%
    Merrifield
    (13 votes)
  • 25%
    Espinal
    (8 votes)
  • 34%
    Jansen
    (11 votes)
32 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Will Kiermaier do something amazing?

view results
  • 56%
    Yes
    (17 votes)
  • 43%
    Yes
    (13 votes)
30 votes total Vote Now

