Thursday Bantering: Jays Bits

Those stupid Rays keep stupid winning. Well, it ends tomorrow.

John Schneider seems to have slotted all his relievers into roles:

Jordan Romano: Well, you know. Pitched an inning in each of his 6 outings. He has 4 saves, 1 blown save/win and 1 win. Batters are hitting .143/.280/.191 against him.

Zack Pop: Going in mid-inning, generally early. And John has let him pitch into the game innings a few times now. He’s been very good, holding batters to a .100/.143/.300 line. He hasn’t thrown more than 20 pitches in an outing yet.

Eric Swanson: Number One or One-A setup guy. He’s pitched in 7 games and has gone in in the 8th inning 5 times, 7th once and 5th once. Batters are hitting .191/.261/.381 against him.

Yimi Garcia: Number Two or One-B setup guy. He’s come into the game in the 8th 3 times, the 7th 2 times, and the 6th once. He pitched more than an inning once, 1.1. Batters have hit .182/.250/.318 against him.

Adam Cimber: Next in line after the two above goes in their spot if they are unavailable or take an inning when we are losing. He’s pitched an inning in each of his outings. Batters are hitting .056/.227/.450 against him. He has a save.

Anthony Bass: Seems to go in in blowouts, or if we are out of other options. Most of his work has been in low-leverage spots. Batters are hitting .294/.368/.529 against him in just 19 PA.

Tim Mayza: Surprisingly enough, he comes in to get lefties. He’s been in for 1 out or less in 3 of 4 appearances. Or comes in if all the guys above have been used or are unavailable. Batters are hitting .389/.389/.444. Has a save.

Trevor Richards: Mopup or when no one else is available. He’s supposed to be our guy who can give us multiple innings, but he’s pitched more than one inning just once. Batters have hit .353/.500/.588 against him in 22 PA.

It seems like everyone is writing about how close the fans are to the opposing pitchers in their bullpen, how it has a good chance of going wrong and how a beer (maybe not thrown) ended up in that pen. Not finishing a beer is a sin and a crime against humanity.

It would be nice to think that Jays fans won’t be too bad with the other team, but alcohol-loaded fans and, say, Rays relievers could be a bad combination.

I wonder how many cameras the team has pointed at the people above the bullpens.

Today’s lineup. Keirmaier gets a day off. Varsho plays CF. Vlad gets a DH day. Belt plays first.

Today's Lineups TIGERS BLUE JAYS Nick Maton - 3B George Springer - RF Tyler Nevin - DH Bo Bichette - SS Riley Greene - CF Vladimir Guerrero - DH Kerry Carpenter - RF Daulton Varsho - CF Spencer Torkelson - 1B Matt Chapman - 3B Javier Baez - SS Alejandro Kirk - C Akil Baddoo - LF Brandon Belt - 1B Zach McKinstry - 2B Whit Merrifield - LF Jake Rogers - C Cavan Biggio - 2B Spencer Turnbull - RHP Chris Bassitt - RHP

Ricky Tiedemann gets the start tonight for the Fisher Cats: