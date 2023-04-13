Game #13 GameThread: Tigers @ Jays

The end of three with the Tigers. It has been a fun series.
Today’s lineup:
Today's Lineups
|TIGERS
|BLUE JAYS
|Nick Maton - 3B
|George Springer - RF
|Tyler Nevin - DH
|Bo Bichette - SS
|Riley Greene - CF
|Vladimir Guerrero - DH
|Kerry Carpenter - RF
|Daulton Varsho - CF
|Spencer Torkelson - 1B
|Matt Chapman - 3B
|Javier Baez - SS
|Alejandro Kirk - C
|Akil Baddoo - LF
|Brandon Belt - 1B
|Zach McKinstry - 2B
|Whit Merrifield - LF
|Jake Rogers - C
|Cavan Biggio - 2B
|Spencer Turnbull - RHP
|Chris Bassitt - RHP
Chris Bassitt will pitch into the
5%
4th
11%
5th
67%
6th
8%
7th
5%
8th
How much will we hear about the visitor’s bullpen tonight?
32%
Way too much
32%
Just too much
32%
A little
3%
It won’t be mentioned
Send me a note if you want to volunteer to hit cleanup for us and do the GameThreads.
