Game #13 GameThread: Tigers @ Jays

By Tom Dakers
MLB: Detroit Tigers at Toronto Blue Jays Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports

The end of three with the Tigers. It has been a fun series.

Today’s lineup:

Today's Lineups

TIGERS BLUE JAYS
Nick Maton - 3B George Springer - RF
Tyler Nevin - DH Bo Bichette - SS
Riley Greene - CF Vladimir Guerrero - DH
Kerry Carpenter - RF Daulton Varsho - CF
Spencer Torkelson - 1B Matt Chapman - 3B
Javier Baez - SS Alejandro Kirk - C
Akil Baddoo - LF Brandon Belt - 1B
Zach McKinstry - 2B Whit Merrifield - LF
Jake Rogers - C Cavan Biggio - 2B
Spencer Turnbull - RHP Chris Bassitt - RHP

Poll

Chris Bassitt will pitch into the

view results
  • 5%
    4th
    (2 votes)
  • 11%
    5th
    (4 votes)
  • 67%
    6th
    (23 votes)
  • 8%
    7th
    (3 votes)
  • 5%
    8th
    (2 votes)
34 votes total Vote Now

Poll

How much will we hear about the visitor’s bullpen tonight?

view results
  • 32%
    Way too much
    (10 votes)
  • 32%
    Just too much
    (10 votes)
  • 32%
    A little
    (10 votes)
  • 3%
    It won’t be mentioned
    (1 vote)
31 votes total Vote Now

Send me a note if you want to volunteer to hit cleanup for us and do the GameThreads.

We are glad you are here and hope you feel welcome. As a reminder, we have rules. Mostly it's "Don't be terrible." If a moderator asks you to stop doing something, please stop. If you want to discuss the rules, don't do it in the thread. Email Tom instead. He would love to see an email not offering him money to promote a sports betting site. We also have a BBB Glossary full of GameThread lingo you can find here.

