Friday Bantering: Jays Bits

We get a weekend series against the 13-0 Rays. Aren’t we lucky?

The Rays lead the AL in runs scored per game at 7.77. The Jays are in 6th at 5.23.

And the Rays are at the top of the league in runs allowed per game at 2.31. The Jays are 10th a 5.15.

There was a news story that Vladimir Guerrero and the Jays had discussed a long-term contract but the talks “haven’t reached the point that there’s something serious about it.”

I don’t think anything will happen fast. Vlad doesn’t need to rush. He knows he will make a lot of money. He’s already making a lot of money. Waiting will only make things better for him.

He’s said he would like to stay in Toronto for his career, and I’m sure he’s telling the truth, but I’m also sure he would like to maximize the money he can get.

I wouldn’t expect anything to happen soon.

Ricky Tiedemann had his first start of the season for the Fisher Cats. He went 3 innings, had 9 strikeouts and allowed 2 hits. 9 strikeouts in 3 innings seems as good as a guy could do.

Yesterday’s umpire scorecard. Amazingly, Cavan Biggio isn’t in the top three for being robbed, even though I thought he was royally robbed in the ninth.

