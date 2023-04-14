Game #14 GameThread: Rays @ Jays

We start a three-game series with the Rays tonight.
Today's Lineups
|RAYS
|BLUE JAYS
|Yandy Diaz - 1B
|George Springer - RF
|Brandon Lowe - 2B
|Bo Bichette - SS
|Randy Arozarena - DH
|Vladimir Guerrero - 1B
|Wander Franco - SS
|Daulton Varsho - LF
|Luke Raley - LF
|Matt Chapman - 3B
|Isaac Paredes - 3B
|Brandon Belt - DH
|Manuel Margot - CF
|Santiago Espinal - 2B
|Josh Lowe - RF
|Danny Jansen - C
|Christian Bethancourt - C
|Kevin Kiermaier - CF
|Drew Rasmussen - RHP
|Jose Berrios - RHP
Poll
How many games will the Jays win against the Rays this weekend?
-
30%
3
-
47%
2
-
17%
1
-
4%
0
Poll
Who will be the Jays offensive star today?
-
26%
Springer
-
17%
Bichette
-
13%
Guerrero
-
0%
Varsho
-
26%
Chapman
-
4%
Belt
-
0%
Espinal
-
0%
Jansen
-
13%
Keirmaier
Poll
How many innings into the game before Tom has to mute Buck for fawning over the Rays?
-
38%
1
-
22%
2
-
11%
3
-
0%
4
-
27%
You gotta be kidding, it will never be more than four.
