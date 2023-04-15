Jackie Robinson Day Bantering

Happy Jackie Robinson Day, the day we celebrate when the MLB ended racism by reluctantly allowing an incredibly talented man to join their all-white boy’s club.
Robinson was a very admirable man, a terrific baseball player, a former officer in the Army and a civil rights leader.
MLB? Well, it would take 12 more years before the last MLB team allowed a black player to wear their uniform.
But I like that we celebrate Robinson. I could do without MLB’s “Aren’t we great” stuff.
Everyone on both teams is wearing this for batting practice in honour of Jackie Robinson Day. #Bluejays (model: George Springer) pic.twitter.com/PpRXzRAUrM— Mike Wilner (@Wilnerness) April 15, 2023
Kevin Cash, laughing: “KK laying down a 3-1 bunt (last night), I need to talk to him about that. I couldn’t get him to bunt for eight years.”#Bluejays— Mike Wilner (@Wilnerness) April 15, 2023
Today’s lineup, Jansen gets to play on his birthday. Players tend to have good days on their birthdays, if you are a betting man. Bet on a starting pitcher on his birthday. All will be wearing #42 today.
Today's Lineups
|RAYS
|BLUE JAYS
|Yandy Diaz - 1B
|George Springer - RF
|Wander Franco - SS
|Bo Bichette - SS
|Isaac Paredes - 3B
|Vladimir Guerrero - 1B
|Randy Arozarena - LF
|Daulton Varsho - LF
|Harold Ramirez - DH
|Matt Chapman - 3B
|Taylor Walls - 2B
|Alejandro Kirk - DH
|Manuel Margot - CF
|Whit Merrifield - 2B
|Francisco Mejia - C
|Danny Jansen - C
|Vidal Brujan - RF
|Kevin Kiermaier - CF
|Josh Fleming - LHP
|Yusei Kikuchi - LHP
