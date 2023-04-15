 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Jackie Robinson Day Bantering

By Tom Dakers
MLB: Toronto Blue Jays at Kansas City Royals Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Happy Jackie Robinson Day, the day we celebrate when the MLB ended racism by reluctantly allowing an incredibly talented man to join their all-white boy’s club.

Robinson was a very admirable man, a terrific baseball player, a former officer in the Army and a civil rights leader.

MLB? Well, it would take 12 more years before the last MLB team allowed a black player to wear their uniform.

But I like that we celebrate Robinson. I could do without MLB’s “Aren’t we great” stuff.

Today’s lineup, Jansen gets to play on his birthday. Players tend to have good days on their birthdays, if you are a betting man. Bet on a starting pitcher on his birthday. All will be wearing #42 today.

Today's Lineups

RAYS BLUE JAYS
Yandy Diaz - 1B George Springer - RF
Wander Franco - SS Bo Bichette - SS
Isaac Paredes - 3B Vladimir Guerrero - 1B
Randy Arozarena - LF Daulton Varsho - LF
Harold Ramirez - DH Matt Chapman - 3B
Taylor Walls - 2B Alejandro Kirk - DH
Manuel Margot - CF Whit Merrifield - 2B
Francisco Mejia - C Danny Jansen - C
Vidal Brujan - RF Kevin Kiermaier - CF
Josh Fleming - LHP Yusei Kikuchi - LHP

