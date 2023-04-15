Jackie Robinson Day Bantering

Happy Jackie Robinson Day, the day we celebrate when the MLB ended racism by reluctantly allowing an incredibly talented man to join their all-white boy’s club.

Robinson was a very admirable man, a terrific baseball player, a former officer in the Army and a civil rights leader.

MLB? Well, it would take 12 more years before the last MLB team allowed a black player to wear their uniform.

But I like that we celebrate Robinson. I could do without MLB’s “Aren’t we great” stuff.

Everyone on both teams is wearing this for batting practice in honour of Jackie Robinson Day. #Bluejays (model: George Springer) pic.twitter.com/PpRXzRAUrM — Mike Wilner (@Wilnerness) April 15, 2023

Kevin Cash, laughing: “KK laying down a 3-1 bunt (last night), I need to talk to him about that. I couldn’t get him to bunt for eight years.”#Bluejays — Mike Wilner (@Wilnerness) April 15, 2023

Today’s lineup, Jansen gets to play on his birthday. Players tend to have good days on their birthdays, if you are a betting man. Bet on a starting pitcher on his birthday. All will be wearing #42 today.