Game #15 GameThread: Rays @ Jays

Game two of three with the Rays. I’d be ok if we started the Rays on a long losing streak.

Today's Lineups RAYS BLUE JAYS Yandy Diaz - 1B George Springer - RF Wander Franco - SS Bo Bichette - SS Isaac Paredes - 3B Vladimir Guerrero - 1B Randy Arozarena - LF Daulton Varsho - LF Harold Ramirez - DH Matt Chapman - 3B Taylor Walls - 2B Alejandro Kirk - DH Manuel Margot - CF Whit Merrifield - 2B Francisco Mejia - C Danny Jansen - C Vidal Brujan - RF Kevin Kiermaier - CF Josh Fleming - LHP Yusei Kikuchi - LHP

Poll How many strikeouts will Kikuchi get today? 1-3

4-6

7-9

10+ vote view results 8% 1-3 (3 votes)

52% 4-6 (18 votes)

26% 7-9 (9 votes)

11% 10+ (4 votes) 34 votes total Vote Now

Poll Birthday boy Danny Jansen will reach base 0 times

1 time

2 times

3 or more times vote view results 14% 0 times (5 votes)

47% 1 time (16 votes)

32% 2 times (11 votes)

5% 3 or more times (2 votes) 34 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which Jays player will Buck compare to Jackie Robinson first? Springer

Guerrero

Kirk

Kiermaier

Varsho

Merrifield

Someone else? vote view results 30% Springer (8 votes)

19% Guerrero (5 votes)

3% Kirk (1 vote)

7% Kiermaier (2 votes)

7% Varsho (2 votes)

11% Merrifield (3 votes)

19% Someone else? (5 votes) 26 votes total Vote Now

Send me a note if you want to volunteer to hit cleanup for us and do the GameThreads.

