Game #15 GameThread: Rays @ Jays

Game two of three with the Rays. I’d be ok if we started the Rays on a long losing streak.
Today's Lineups
|RAYS
|BLUE JAYS
|Yandy Diaz - 1B
|George Springer - RF
|Wander Franco - SS
|Bo Bichette - SS
|Isaac Paredes - 3B
|Vladimir Guerrero - 1B
|Randy Arozarena - LF
|Daulton Varsho - LF
|Harold Ramirez - DH
|Matt Chapman - 3B
|Taylor Walls - 2B
|Alejandro Kirk - DH
|Manuel Margot - CF
|Whit Merrifield - 2B
|Francisco Mejia - C
|Danny Jansen - C
|Vidal Brujan - RF
|Kevin Kiermaier - CF
|Josh Fleming - LHP
|Yusei Kikuchi - LHP
Poll
How many strikeouts will Kikuchi get today?
-
8%
1-3
-
52%
4-6
-
26%
7-9
-
11%
10+
Poll
Birthday boy Danny Jansen will reach base
-
14%
0 times
-
47%
1 time
-
32%
2 times
-
5%
3 or more times
Poll
Which Jays player will Buck compare to Jackie Robinson first?
-
30%
Springer
-
19%
Guerrero
-
3%
Kirk
-
7%
Kiermaier
-
7%
Varsho
-
11%
Merrifield
-
19%
Someone else?
