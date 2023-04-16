Game #16 Preview: McClanahan vs Manoah

The Blue Jays go for the sweep this afternoon of the once-red-hot Rays. Gametime for this one is set for the weird 1:37 ET slot.

Blue Jays’ Starter

Alek Manoah goes for the Jays, making his fourth start of the season. There has been a lot to be concerned about his season thus far, as he is 1-0 with a 4.91 ERA. The concern really shows up in his 6.98 FIP. Through 14.2 innings, Manoah has 11 strikeouts and 11 walks, two values that a pitcher never wants to see that close together.

Manoah’s struggles this season are also showing up in his workload. In his 31 starts last year, he had just two that he didn’t get at least 1 out in the 6th inning. This year, twice already he fell short of completing 5 innings. His wildness with his command has been very rough this year, and he is going to need to overcome that.

Rays’ Starter

The Rays will go with their Ace Shane McClanahan, who will also be working in his fourth game of the season. The young left hander is off to another strong season, currently sitting with a 3-0 record and a 1.59 ERA. He has yet to allow a home run in 17 innings, but he has given up 9 walks in that span. He has balanced those out well with 21 strikeouts though, giving him a 2.48 FIP.

After getting shut down the first two times the Jays faced McClanahan last year, the bats did get to him in their final matchup on September 25. In that one, McClanahan gave up 4 runs on 6 hits, 2 walks and just 3 strikeouts over 5 innings. And the big number in that one was 3 home runs, with one hit by Alejandro Kirk and George Springer launching out two.

Blue Jays’ Lineup

Rays’ Lineup

Yesterday’s Heroes

Wil Myers went 4-5 with a pair of home runs, doing a little bit better than the cycle with an extra home run instead of that triple. He scored all 4 times on base and drove in 5, earning himself the Monster Bat award. He was a big part of rout as his Reds took down the Phillies 13-0.

Down by 1 with 2 outs in the bottom of the 9th, pinch hitter David Peralta rolled a single through the infield to drive in both runners, giving the Dodgers the 2-1 win over the Cubs. Peralta gets the WPA King trophy, as that hit alone was worth .764 WPA.

Hunter Brown turned in another fantastic performance last night, throwing 7 innings without an earned run to pick up the Pitcher of the Day award. He did allow 2 unearned runs, given up on 5 hits, a walk and a bean ball while striking out 5. But he still got the win, as his Astros beat the Rangers 8-2.

Find the Link

Find the link between 2022 Shane McClanahan and only 2010 David Price.

Stats retrieved from Fangraphs and Baseball Savant