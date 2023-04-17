Monday Bantering: Random Buffalo Notes

Some random thoughts:

Could we bring Nate Pearson up already? He’s pitched 6.1 innings and struck out 14. He’s been on the mound for 19 outs and 14 were strikeouts. He’s allowed 4 hits, 4 walks and 2 earned. In his last 3 outings, he’s got 3.2, with 1 hit, 1 walk and 9 strikeouts. I guess the reasoning is that he hasn’t gone more than 1.1 yet, and they would like him to be a multi-inning guy (if we actually would use a reliever for 2 or more innings). They likely won’t bring him up until May at best, but I’d much rather have him than Trent Thornton.

Conversely, Jay Jackson isn’t pushing his way up to the majors. He has a 12.46 in 4.1 innings, with 9 hits, 2 homers, 1 walk and 7 strikeouts. His last two outings haven’t gone well, 2.1 innings, with 8 hits, 1 walk and 2 strikeouts.

Addison Barger is off to an ok start at Buffalo, .255/.340/.383, with 1 home run.

Nathan Lukes is having a great time, hitting .333/.448/.500 in 6 games.

Otto Lopez is having a slow start, hitting .214/.283/.333, which is too bad, cause the guys we have playing second aren’t exactly running away with the position.

Yosver Zulueta has had two starts and had a 7.50 ERA with 8 hits, 1 home run, 1 walk and 8 strikeouts.

We have some pitchers doing well in New Hampshire: