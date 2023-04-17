Monday Bantering: Random Buffalo Notes

Some random thoughts:
- Could we bring Nate Pearson up already? He’s pitched 6.1 innings and struck out 14. He’s been on the mound for 19 outs and 14 were strikeouts. He’s allowed 4 hits, 4 walks and 2 earned. In his last 3 outings, he’s got 3.2, with 1 hit, 1 walk and 9 strikeouts. I guess the reasoning is that he hasn’t gone more than 1.1 yet, and they would like him to be a multi-inning guy (if we actually would use a reliever for 2 or more innings). They likely won’t bring him up until May at best, but I’d much rather have him than Trent Thornton.
- Conversely, Jay Jackson isn’t pushing his way up to the majors. He has a 12.46 in 4.1 innings, with 9 hits, 2 homers, 1 walk and 7 strikeouts. His last two outings haven’t gone well, 2.1 innings, with 8 hits, 1 walk and 2 strikeouts.
- Addison Barger is off to an ok start at Buffalo, .255/.340/.383, with 1 home run.
- Nathan Lukes is having a great time, hitting .333/.448/.500 in 6 games.
- Otto Lopez is having a slow start, hitting .214/.283/.333, which is too bad, cause the guys we have playing second aren’t exactly running away with the position.
- Yosver Zulueta has had two starts and had a 7.50 ERA with 8 hits, 1 home run, 1 walk and 8 strikeouts.
We have some pitchers doing well in New Hampshire:
- Sam Robberse has had 2 starts, 9.2 innings, 6 hits, 2 earned, 5 walks and 16 strikeouts.
- Ricky Tiedemann has only had one start, 3 innings 2 hits, and 9 strikeouts. 9 outs and 9 strikeouts are pretty terrific.
