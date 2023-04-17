Jays Roster Move: Lukes Up, Luplow Down

The Jays made a roster move today. Jordan Luplow is returning to Buffalo, and Nathan Lukes joins the Jays.
Luplow had 7 PA in 4 games with the Jays without getting a hit, 1 walk and 4 strikeouts.
Lukes was hitting .333/.448/.500 in 6 games for the Bisons.
Today’s lineups:
|BLUE JAYS
|ASTROS
|George Springer - RF
|Mauricio Dubon - 2B
|Bo Bichette - SS
|Alex Bregman - 3B
|Vladimir Guerrero - DH
|Yordan Alvarez - DH
|Daulton Varsho - LF
|Jose Abreu - 1B
|Matt Chapman - 3B
|Kyle Tucker - RF
|Brandon Belt - 1B
|Jeremy Pena - SS
|Danny Jansen - C
|Corey Julks - LF
|Cavan Biggio - 2B
|Jake Meyers - CF
|Kevin Kiermaier - CF
|Martin Maldonado - C
|Kevin Gausman - RHP
|Cristian Javier - RHP
A tweet from Anthony Bass got some notice:
The flight attendant @united just made my 22 week pregnant wife traveling with a 5 year old and 2 year old get on her hands and knees to pick up the popcorn mess by my youngest daughter. Are you kidding me?!?! pic.twitter.com/vLYyLyJC54— Anthony Bass (@AnthonyBass52) April 16, 2023
I don’t know, travelling with kids isn’t much fun, but maybe try to keep the mess down around them while you are flying. And popcorn is a terrible choice for a child in a public place.
