Jays Roster Move: Lukes Up, Luplow Down

By Tom Dakers
New York Yankees v Toronto Blue Jays Photo by George Kubas/Diamond Images via Getty Images

The Jays made a roster move today. Jordan Luplow is returning to Buffalo, and Nathan Lukes joins the Jays.

Luplow had 7 PA in 4 games with the Jays without getting a hit, 1 walk and 4 strikeouts.

Lukes was hitting .333/.448/.500 in 6 games for the Bisons.

Today’s lineups:

Today's Lineups

BLUE JAYS ASTROS
George Springer - RF Mauricio Dubon - 2B
Bo Bichette - SS Alex Bregman - 3B
Vladimir Guerrero - DH Yordan Alvarez - DH
Daulton Varsho - LF Jose Abreu - 1B
Matt Chapman - 3B Kyle Tucker - RF
Brandon Belt - 1B Jeremy Pena - SS
Danny Jansen - C Corey Julks - LF
Cavan Biggio - 2B Jake Meyers - CF
Kevin Kiermaier - CF Martin Maldonado - C
Kevin Gausman - RHP Cristian Javier - RHP

A tweet from Anthony Bass got some notice:

I don’t know, travelling with kids isn’t much fun, but maybe try to keep the mess down around them while you are flying. And popcorn is a terrible choice for a child in a public place.

