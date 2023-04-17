Jays Roster Move: Lukes Up, Luplow Down

The Jays made a roster move today. Jordan Luplow is returning to Buffalo, and Nathan Lukes joins the Jays.

Luplow had 7 PA in 4 games with the Jays without getting a hit, 1 walk and 4 strikeouts.

Lukes was hitting .333/.448/.500 in 6 games for the Bisons.

Today’s lineups:

Today's Lineups BLUE JAYS ASTROS George Springer - RF Mauricio Dubon - 2B Bo Bichette - SS Alex Bregman - 3B Vladimir Guerrero - DH Yordan Alvarez - DH Daulton Varsho - LF Jose Abreu - 1B Matt Chapman - 3B Kyle Tucker - RF Brandon Belt - 1B Jeremy Pena - SS Danny Jansen - C Corey Julks - LF Cavan Biggio - 2B Jake Meyers - CF Kevin Kiermaier - CF Martin Maldonado - C Kevin Gausman - RHP Cristian Javier - RHP

A tweet from Anthony Bass got some notice:

The flight attendant @united just made my 22 week pregnant wife traveling with a 5 year old and 2 year old get on her hands and knees to pick up the popcorn mess by my youngest daughter. Are you kidding me?!?! pic.twitter.com/vLYyLyJC54 — Anthony Bass (@AnthonyBass52) April 16, 2023

I don’t know, travelling with kids isn’t much fun, but maybe try to keep the mess down around them while you are flying. And popcorn is a terrible choice for a child in a public place.