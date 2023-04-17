Game #17 GameThread: Jays @ Astros

The Jays play game one of three in Houston.

Kevin Gausman starts for the Good Guys. In 3 starts, he has a 1.35 ERA and a 1-1 record. Maybe we could score for him tonight?

Cristian Javier has a 4.24 ERA in his 3 starts.

Today's Lineups BLUE JAYS ASTROS George Springer - RF Mauricio Dubon - 2B Bo Bichette - SS Alex Bregman - 3B Vladimir Guerrero - DH Yordan Alvarez - DH Daulton Varsho - LF Jose Abreu - 1B Matt Chapman - 3B Kyle Tucker - RF Brandon Belt - 1B Jeremy Pena - SS Danny Jansen - C Corey Julks - LF Cavan Biggio - 2B Jake Meyers - CF Kevin Kiermaier - CF Martin Maldonado - C Kevin Gausman - RHP Cristian Javier - RHP

Poll Will we score some runs for Gausman today? Oh sure, They will get 3 or more runs while he’s in the game.

No but they will score after he leaves the game

No, the offense is on strike on his start days vote view results 66% Oh sure, They will get 3 or more runs while he’s in the game. (14 votes)

19% No but they will score after he leaves the game (4 votes)

14% No, the offense is on strike on his start days (3 votes) 21 votes total Vote Now

Poll In this three game series the Jays will win 3 games

2 games

1 game

Go away Astros fan. vote view results 17% 3 games (5 votes)

42% 2 games (12 votes)

28% 1 game (8 votes)

10% Go away Astros fan. (3 votes) 28 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which underachieving Jays’ batter will get on base the most tonight? Brandon Belt

Danny Jansen

Cavan Biggio vote view results 9% Brandon Belt (2 votes)

40% Danny Jansen (9 votes)

50% Cavan Biggio (11 votes) 22 votes total Vote Now

Send me a note if you want to volunteer to hit cleanup for us and do the GameThreads.

We are glad you are here and hope you feel welcome. As a reminder, we have rules. Mostly it’s “Don’t be terrible.” If a moderator asks you to stop doing something, please stop. If you want to discuss the rules, don’t do it in the thread. Email Tom instead. He would love to see an email not offering him money to promote a sports betting site. We also have a BBB Glossary full of GameThread lingo you can find here.