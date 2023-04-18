Astros Score 7 in the First, Thump Jays

Blue Jays 2 Astros 9

A friend asked me this afternoon if it would be a good game tonight. I said, oh yeah, Gausman is starting. He’s been great. And then I said, ‘But he might be due a poor start’.

Well, he had a terrible start.

4.2 innings, 7 hits, 7 earned, 2 walks and 5 strikeouts. He gave up 2 home runs. The Astros had a 7-run first inning.

When the game starts out single, fly out, walk, double, walk, catcher interference, double, home run, you know it isn’t going to be a good night.

The nice part was that Gausman fought his way through 4.2 innings, which, when you don’t have a ‘long-man,’ is a good thing.

Anthony Bass (1 inning), Adam Cimber (1.1) and Zach Pop (1.0) finished off the game.

On offense, not that it mattered, we still couldn’t get any runs for Kevin. We had 5 hits and 3 walks. Our 2 runs came on solo homers from Matt Chapman and Santiago Espinal (nice to see him make good contact).

Vlad had a particularly bad day, 0 for 4 with 3 strikeouts. Also having 0 fors were Springer, Varsho, Jansen and Biggio.

No JoD today.

The Other Award goes to Gausman (-.412 WPA).

Pitchers have bad days. I’m not worried about Gausman. I saw Doc Halladay have bad games.

Tomorrow we have Chris Bassitt (1-2, 7.63) going against Jose Urquidy (1-0, 2.35).