Wednesday Bantering: Lukes in Lineup

Nathan Lukes is in the lineup for his first MLB start.
With a few guys not hitting, if Lukes has a good day with the bat, he might be in line for more playing time. Merrifield plays second and Kiermaier bats eighth, instead of ninth. Kirk catches Berrios.
Today's Lineups
|BLUE JAYS
|ASTROS
|George Springer - DH
|Mauricio Dubon - 2B
|Bo Bichette - SS
|Alex Bregman - 3B
|Vladimir Guerrero - 1B
|Yordan Alvarez - DH
|Daulton Varsho - LF
|Jose Abreu - 1B
|Matt Chapman - 3B
|Kyle Tucker - RF
|Alejandro Kirk - C
|Jeremy Pena - SS
|Whit Merrifield - 2B
|David Hensley - LF
|Kevin Kiermaier - CF
|Jake Meyers - CF
|Nathan Lukes - RF
|Martin Maldonado - C
|Jose Berrios - RHP
|Luis Garcia - RHP
Max Scherzer was ejected from his start this afternoon. He took it well....
Max Scherzer was ejected between innings after a heated conversation with the umpiring crew pic.twitter.com/mqMkOnzchb— SNY (@SNYtv) April 19, 2023
The Mets won, despite Max being tossed in the third inning. I’d suggest the Jays get a long man in case a starter gets tossed early at some point.
