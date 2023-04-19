Wednesday Bantering: Lukes in Lineup

Nathan Lukes is in the lineup for his first MLB start.

With a few guys not hitting, if Lukes has a good day with the bat, he might be in line for more playing time. Merrifield plays second and Kiermaier bats eighth, instead of ninth. Kirk catches Berrios.

Today's Lineups BLUE JAYS ASTROS George Springer - DH Mauricio Dubon - 2B Bo Bichette - SS Alex Bregman - 3B Vladimir Guerrero - 1B Yordan Alvarez - DH Daulton Varsho - LF Jose Abreu - 1B Matt Chapman - 3B Kyle Tucker - RF Alejandro Kirk - C Jeremy Pena - SS Whit Merrifield - 2B David Hensley - LF Kevin Kiermaier - CF Jake Meyers - CF Nathan Lukes - RF Martin Maldonado - C Jose Berrios - RHP Luis Garcia - RHP

Max Scherzer was ejected from his start this afternoon. He took it well....

Max Scherzer was ejected between innings after a heated conversation with the umpiring crew pic.twitter.com/mqMkOnzchb — SNY (@SNYtv) April 19, 2023

The Mets won, despite Max being tossed in the third inning. I’d suggest the Jays get a long man in case a starter gets tossed early at some point.