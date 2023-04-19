Game #19 GameThread: Jays @ Astros

Before we get to today’s regularly scheduled GameThread, I’m doing a little commercial for my MS Bike Ride. I’ve been doing this ride for several years, we have friends with MS, and it isn’t something you want to have to happen to you. And, without a goal, I won’t do anything to keep this aging body in shape. If you have a few dollars you want to donate to a good cause, here is a link. I’m sure Bet 369 will have a prop bet on whether I finish or not.

Game three of three in Houston.

José Berríos tries to build on his last start, where he allowed just 1 run in 5 innings. Maybe 6 innings?

Luis Garcia has a 7.71 ERA in three starts. His last start wasn’t a good one, 5 innings and 5 earned.

Matt Chapman definitely has some opposite field power that he didn't last season. In 2022, he had 3 opposite field extra-base hits in 155 games. This season, Chapman already has 4 opposite field extra-base hits in 17 games. pic.twitter.com/QRW4dAHHHs — Ian Hunter (@BlueJayHunter) April 19, 2023

Today's Lineups BLUE JAYS ASTROS George Springer - DH Mauricio Dubon - 2B Bo Bichette - SS Alex Bregman - 3B Vladimir Guerrero - 1B Yordan Alvarez - DH Daulton Varsho - LF Jose Abreu - 1B Matt Chapman - 3B Kyle Tucker - RF Alejandro Kirk - C Jeremy Pena - SS Whit Merrifield - 2B David Hensley - LF Kevin Kiermaier - CF Jake Meyers - CF Nathan Lukes - RF Martin Maldonado - C Jose Berrios - RHP Luis Garcia - RHP

Poll Will Nathan Lukes get his first MLB hit today? Yes

No vote view results 90% Yes (19 votes)

9% No (2 votes) 21 votes total Vote Now

Poll Berrios will pitch into the 4th

5th

6th

7th

8th vote view results 0% 4th (0 votes)

12% 5th (3 votes)

75% 6th (18 votes)

8% 7th (2 votes)

4% 8th (1 vote) 24 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who will drive the Jays first RBI? Springer

Bichette

Guerrero

Varsho

Chapman

Kirk

Merrifield

Kiermaier

Lukes vote view results 0% Springer (0 votes)

50% Bichette (11 votes)

18% Guerrero (4 votes)

0% Varsho (0 votes)

22% Chapman (5 votes)

0% Kirk (0 votes)

4% Merrifield (1 vote)

0% Kiermaier (0 votes)

4% Lukes (1 vote) 22 votes total Vote Now

