Great Start From Berrios, But Jays Lose

Jays 1 Astros 8

What a frustrating game. Or, at least, a frustrating inning.

Eighth inning. Jays are down 2-1 after getting a run off an Alejandro Kirk single (Espinal in as a pinch runner), and Whit Merrifield doubled, so we have a one-run game and a runner on second. Kevin Kiermaier walks after an eight-pitch at bat. Nathan Lukes up and asked to bunt, but he misses the first pitch, as does the catcher, and we have the tying run on third and the go-ahead run on second. Lukes takes a walk.

Bases loaded, no outs, down by a run. Life is good. A pitching change, but still, we are in a pretty good spot.

George Springer, with a full count, lined one down the third base line, caught by 3B Alex Bregman (hit at 102.4 mph, a .700 expected BA).

Bo Bichette, in just a great spot for him, with his much lower strikeout rate so far this year. It didn’t start well. Bo was slow getting in the box and was awarded a strike for the clock violation. Then three foul balls and a ball chased low for strike three. That hurt.

Vladimir next. He got to a full count and then fouled off a couple of pitches, one that was low of the zone and would have given us a tie game if he had taken it. Then he pops on to center to end our hopes.

Then, the Astros scored 6 in the bottom of the inning.

Zach Pop came into the game. He got two quick outs. Then single, single, walk, single, and it is 4-1.

Pop-out, Cimber in. Single 5-1. And home run, 8-1.

Just an irritating inning.

Other than that....

José Berríos was terrific. 7 innings, just 3 hits, 2 earned, 1 walk and 3 strikeouts. We would be very happy if he could pitch like this for the rest of the season.

Offensively, we didn’t do anything. 4 hits, 3 walks. We have 0 fors from the top of the order, with Springer, Bichette and Guerrero going 0 for 12 with 5 strikeouts.

Jays of the Day: Merrifield (.286 WPA), and I’m giving an honourable mention to Berrios, who only allowed 5 base runners in 7 innings.

The Other Award: Vlad (-.235), Bo (-.228), Springer (-.202) (for each of them, most of it came in that eighth inning) and Pop (-.102).

Tomorrow is an off day, and then we have three games in the Bronx.