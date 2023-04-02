Today’s Lineup: Varsho Plays Center Field

The Jays face a lefty starter today, and John has changed the lineup some.

Kiermaier is out, and Daulton Varsho moves over to center.

Alejandro Kirk DH, Danny Jansen catches.

Whit Merrifield plays left.

Santiago Espinal plays second.

The interesting thing is that Varsho is still in the cleanup spot. I’m not sure if it is a thing that John wants to keep the top four in the same order every day. Or, maybe, he’s not sure that Kirk got enough at-bats this spring and wants to let work out his timing in a (slightly) lesser spot.

I’d be ok with moving Espinal higher against lefties. And maybe Jansen will show he deserves to hit higher as the second goes on. But then I get too worried about batting orders. Moving a guy a spot or two doesn’t change much.

Jordan Montgomery came to the Cards from the Yankees. He’s faced the Jays 10 times, 9 starts, and has a 3-1 record and a 3.86 ERA against our Jays.

Chris Bassitt has made three starts against St. Louis, with a 1-0 record and a 4.02 ERA.