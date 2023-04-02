Today’s Lineup: Varsho Plays Center Field

The Jays face a lefty starter today, and John has changed the lineup some.
- Kiermaier is out, and Daulton Varsho moves over to center.
- Alejandro Kirk DH, Danny Jansen catches.
- Whit Merrifield plays left.
- Santiago Espinal plays second.
The interesting thing is that Varsho is still in the cleanup spot. I’m not sure if it is a thing that John wants to keep the top four in the same order every day. Or, maybe, he’s not sure that Kirk got enough at-bats this spring and wants to let work out his timing in a (slightly) lesser spot.
I’d be ok with moving Espinal higher against lefties. And maybe Jansen will show he deserves to hit higher as the second goes on. But then I get too worried about batting orders. Moving a guy a spot or two doesn’t change much.
Jordan Montgomery came to the Cards from the Yankees. He’s faced the Jays 10 times, 9 starts, and has a 3-1 record and a 3.86 ERA against our Jays.
Chris Bassitt has made three starts against St. Louis, with a 1-0 record and a 4.02 ERA.
Today's Lineups
|BLUE JAYS
|CARDINALS
|George Springer - RF
|Brendan Donovan - 2B
|Bo Bichette - SS
|Alec Burleson - LF
|Vladimir Guerrero - 1B
|Paul Goldschmidt - 1B
|Daulton Varsho - CF
|Nolan Arenado - 3B
|Alejandro Kirk - DH
|Willson Contreras - C
|Matt Chapman - 3B
|Nolan Gorman - DH
|Whit Merrifield - LF
|Jordan Walker - RF
|Danny Jansen - C
|Dylan Carlson - CF
|Santiago Espinal - 2B
|Tommy Edman - SS
|Chris Bassitt - RHP
|J. Montgomery - LHP
