Today’s Lineup: Varsho Plays Center Field

By Tom Dakers
MLB: Toronto Blue Jays at St. Louis Cardinals Joe Puetz-USA TODAY Sports

The Jays face a lefty starter today, and John has changed the lineup some.

  • Kiermaier is out, and Daulton Varsho moves over to center.
  • Alejandro Kirk DH, Danny Jansen catches.
  • Whit Merrifield plays left.
  • Santiago Espinal plays second.

The interesting thing is that Varsho is still in the cleanup spot. I’m not sure if it is a thing that John wants to keep the top four in the same order every day. Or, maybe, he’s not sure that Kirk got enough at-bats this spring and wants to let work out his timing in a (slightly) lesser spot.

I’d be ok with moving Espinal higher against lefties. And maybe Jansen will show he deserves to hit higher as the second goes on. But then I get too worried about batting orders. Moving a guy a spot or two doesn’t change much.

Jordan Montgomery came to the Cards from the Yankees. He’s faced the Jays 10 times, 9 starts, and has a 3-1 record and a 3.86 ERA against our Jays.

Chris Bassitt has made three starts against St. Louis, with a 1-0 record and a 4.02 ERA.

Today's Lineups

BLUE JAYS CARDINALS
George Springer - RF Brendan Donovan - 2B
Bo Bichette - SS Alec Burleson - LF
Vladimir Guerrero - 1B Paul Goldschmidt - 1B
Daulton Varsho - CF Nolan Arenado - 3B
Alejandro Kirk - DH Willson Contreras - C
Matt Chapman - 3B Nolan Gorman - DH
Whit Merrifield - LF Jordan Walker - RF
Danny Jansen - C Dylan Carlson - CF
Santiago Espinal - 2B Tommy Edman - SS
Chris Bassitt - RHP J. Montgomery - LHP

