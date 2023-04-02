Game #3 GameThread: Jays @ Cards

The rubber match of our opening three-game series.

Chris Bassitt games the start. He was 15-9 with a 3.42 ERA in 30 starts for the Mets last year.

Lefty Jordan Montgomery starts for the Cardinals. He was 9-6 with a 3.48 ERA in 32 starts split between the Yankees and Cardinals.

Adam Wainwright, as well as being a national anthem singer, seems to be a nice guy:

A special moment for Swanny



Erik got a signed jersey and met his fave player growing up, @UncleCharlie50! pic.twitter.com/q8QkYGDRMQ — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) April 2, 2023

Schneider has changed around the lineup a little facing the left. Varsho to center, Jansen catching, Espinal at second, Merrifield in left. The surprising thing to me is Varsho still hitting cleanup.

Today's Lineups BLUE JAYS CARDINALS George Springer - RF Brendan Donovan - 2B Bo Bichette - SS Alec Burleson - LF Vladimir Guerrero - 1B Paul Goldschmidt - 1B Daulton Varsho - CF Nolan Arenado - 3B Alejandro Kirk - DH Willson Contreras - C Matt Chapman - 3B Nolan Gorman - DH Whit Merrifield - LF Jordan Walker - RF Danny Jansen - C Dylan Carlson - CF Santiago Espinal - 2B Tommy Edman - SS Chris Bassitt - RHP J. Montgomery - LHP

If you would like to volunteer to hit cleanup for us and do the GameThreads, send me a note.

We are glad you are here and hope you feel welcome. As a reminder, we have rules. Mostly it’s “don’t be terrible.” If a moderator asks you to stop doing something, please stop. If you want to discuss the rules, don’t do it in the thread. Email Tom instead. He would love to see an email not offering him money to promote a sports betting site. We also have a BBB Glossary full of GameThread lingo you can find here.