Who’s Hot, Who’s Cold: Blue Jays Batters

Over the past two weeks, the Jays are 8-5 (though it feels like they have been worse). The batters hit .249/.316/.407 and have averaged 4.6 runs per game.

Hot

Matt Chapman: Started 12 games. Hit ..333/.412/.756 with 5 home runs, 12 RBI, 6 walks, 12 strikeouts, 1 steal and 1 caught.

He’s DHed once. Last year, if you remember, he was terrific in June. So I’m a little cautious about saying he’s a whole new hitter. Let’s see if this can carry over from month to month. He’s at a 7.5 UZR/150 to this point in the season. That’s hard not to like.

Bo Bichette: Started all 13 games. Hit ..377/.411/.604 with 3 home runs, 10 RBI, 2 walks and 7 strikeouts. He’s been caught stealing 2 times.

He also could have gotten us a hit in the eighth last night. Oh well. He’s made 3 errors this season, but they all came in the first week of the season. He does seem to have errors in bunches. Bo had a 22.2% strikeout rate last year, he’s at 14.0% this year. But it is early. I’d be slow to say he’s changed.

Vladimir Guerrero: Started all 13 games. Hit .327/.386/.442 with 2 home runs (no other extra-base hits), 4 walks and 9 strikeouts.

Played first 10 times, DH 3 times. For him this isn’t hot, he started off great but he’s hitting under .200 in his last 7 games. We could have used a hit in the eighth last night. We always jump the gun on things. Not just us but Buck and Dan too. Vlad has a great start and they tell us how Vlad has a whole new philosophy. They don’t think ‘maybe we should wait a week or two and see if this is an actual change in how he does things’.

Kevin Kiermaier: Played in 11 games, starting 10. Hit .270/.290/.487 with 3 doubles, 1 triple, 1 home run, 1 steal, 1 walk and 10 strikeouts.

It would be nice if he could take a walk now and then. Other than that, he’s been great. He has been good with RISP, .300/.364/.600. And his defense has been terrific too. UZR has him at 23.2/150. It takes a while for UZR to balance out but he is looking great out there.

Whit Merrifield: Started 10 games. Hit .342/.350/.421 with 3 doubles, 2 steals, 1 caught, 0 walks and 7 strikeouts.

Played 4 games at second base, 5 in left, 1 in right. He had a slow start to the season, but he's getting better. Another I'd like to see take a walk now and then. But if you get on base 35% of the time, I guess it doesn't matter if you walk or not.

Cold

Santiago Espinal: Played in 10 games, starting 8. Hit .111/.172/.222 wight 1 home run, 2 walks and 3 strikeouts, plus 1 caught stealing.

He played 6 games at second, 2 at third, 1 at short and pinch ran last night. Last year he started off great and won himself the second base job. This year, not so much, though he does seem to be playing more. Maybe John thinks that will more reps he’ll start hitting. He has just 4 hits on the season.

Daulton Varsho: Played in 12 games, starting 11. Hit .175/.298/.225 with 2 doubles, 2 steals, 6 walks and 10 strikeouts.

He started 3 games in CF, and the rest in LF. The last week hasn’t gone well for him. He’s great to watch in the outfield and on the bases. Maybe we could move him out of the middle of the lineup

George Springer: Played in all 13 games, 12 starts. Hit .188/.264/.375 with 3 home runs, 1 steal, 5 walks and 13 strikeouts.

He’s DHed 3 times and been in right the rest of the time. After that 5 hit opening day, he’s had a rough time at the plate. He does seem to be having some bad luck, even when he crushes one, it seems to find a glove. I like him better defensively in right field than center.

Brandon Belt: Played in 7 games. Hit .208/.369/.292 with 2 doubles, 2 walks and 10 strikeouts.

Seems like you’d want to start off hot when you join a new team. Belt hasn’t. I’m still hopeful that he’ll figure things out soon.

Danny Jansen: Played in 8 games, starting 6. Hit .095/.208/.095 with 0 home runs, 3 walks and 7 strikeouts.

He’s still hitting under .100, after starting the season with 1 hit in his first 8 games. He doesn’t seem to be taking his batting troubles behind the plate with him. His strikeout rate is 27.8%. Last year he seemed to have figured things out with the bat. This year, less so. But it is early.

Cavan Biggio: Played 7 games, starting 4. Hit .100/.100/.250 with 1 home run, 1 steal, 0 walks and 9 strikeouts.

Just not hitting at all. He was great in 2020. Since then he’s hit .209/.316/.347. I don’t know if we are going to see the 2020 Biggio ever again.

Inbetween

Alejandro Kirk: Played 11 games, starting 8. He hit .250/.389/.357 with 1 home run (no other extra-base hits), 6 walks and 6 strikeouts.

He started 7 of the games at catcher, started 1 at DH, and pinch-hit 3 times. I like the OBP, but it would be nice if he gave us some extra-base hits. But, after a very slow start, he’s getting better.

Also Played

Jordan Luplow: Played in 4 games, 7 PA, 1 walk and 4 strikeouts.

Nathan Lukes: He started yesterday, 4 PA, 1 walk, but it was a walk at an important moment.