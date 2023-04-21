Friday Bantering: Chapman Hits Cleanup

Tonight’s game is on Apple+ and you can’t just watch on Apple+, you have to have, at least, a trial membership. You can sign up for one here. But, then, I don’t want to sign up for one. MLB seems to look for ways to make me not want to be a fan.

The pitchers for the three-game series with the Yankees:

Tonight: Yusei Kikuchi-Domingo German

Saturday: Alek Manoah-Gerrit Cole

Sunday: Kevin Gausman-Clarke Schmidt

Today’s lineup. Matt Chapman moves into the cleanup spot.

Today's Lineups BLUE JAYS YANKEES George Springer - RF Anthony Volpe - SS Bo Bichette - SS Aaron Judge - RF Vladimir Guerrero - DH Anthony Rizzo - 1B Matt Chapman - 3B Gleyber Torres - 2B Daulton Varsho - LF DJ LeMahieu - DH Brandon Belt - 1B Oswald Peraza - 3B Danny Jansen - C Oswaldo Cabrera - LF Cavan Biggio - 2B Kyle Higashioka - C Kevin Kiermaier - CF Isiah Kiner-Falefa - CF Yusei Kikuchi - LHP Domingo German - RHP

This is interesting, maybe Scherzer didn’t intend to cheat. But he has dropped his appeal and will take his suspension.