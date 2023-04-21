Friday Bantering: Chapman Hits Cleanup

Tonight’s game is on Apple+ and you can’t just watch on Apple+, you have to have, at least, a trial membership. You can sign up for one here. But, then, I don’t want to sign up for one. MLB seems to look for ways to make me not want to be a fan.
The pitchers for the three-game series with the Yankees:
Tonight: Yusei Kikuchi-Domingo German
Saturday: Alek Manoah-Gerrit Cole
Sunday: Kevin Gausman-Clarke Schmidt
Today’s lineup. Matt Chapman moves into the cleanup spot.
Today's Lineups
|BLUE JAYS
|YANKEES
|George Springer - RF
|Anthony Volpe - SS
|Bo Bichette - SS
|Aaron Judge - RF
|Vladimir Guerrero - DH
|Anthony Rizzo - 1B
|Matt Chapman - 3B
|Gleyber Torres - 2B
|Daulton Varsho - LF
|DJ LeMahieu - DH
|Brandon Belt - 1B
|Oswald Peraza - 3B
|Danny Jansen - C
|Oswaldo Cabrera - LF
|Cavan Biggio - 2B
|Kyle Higashioka - C
|Kevin Kiermaier - CF
|Isiah Kiner-Falefa - CF
|Yusei Kikuchi - LHP
|Domingo German - RHP
This is interesting, maybe Scherzer didn’t intend to cheat. But he has dropped his appeal and will take his suspension.
FYI when you apply rubbing alcohol to a warm hand with rosin on it- it only dries out the water and makes the hand stickier. This was an own goal from the umpiring crew. The alcohol allows the sweat/ water to evaporate, leaving behind a stickier substance, like spilling a soda https://t.co/LfsQqr8gNG— C.J. Wilson (@str8edgeracer) April 20, 2023
