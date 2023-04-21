Game #20 GameThread: Jays @ Yankees

Stupid Apple+ game.

You know, MLB, I’m a mark for you guys. I buy MLB.tv each year. I watch games on Sportsnet. I have like 17 Sportsnet channels. And yet I don’t get to watch the Jays and Yankees.

Today's Lineups BLUE JAYS YANKEES George Springer - RF Anthony Volpe - SS Bo Bichette - SS Aaron Judge - RF Vladimir Guerrero - DH Anthony Rizzo - 1B Matt Chapman - 3B Gleyber Torres - 2B Daulton Varsho - LF DJ LeMahieu - DH Brandon Belt - 1B Oswald Peraza - 3B Danny Jansen - C Oswaldo Cabrera - LF Cavan Biggio - 2B Kyle Higashioka - C Kevin Kiermaier - CF Isiah Kiner-Falefa - CF Yusei Kikuchi - LHP Domingo German - RHP

Poll Are you watching tonight’s game? Yes, I have an Apple+ subscription

Yes, I’ll get a trial subscription, and try to get thru Ted Lasso during the trial period

No, stupid MLB vote view results 7% Yes, I have an Apple+ subscription (8 votes)

7% Yes, I’ll get a trial subscription, and try to get thru Ted Lasso during the trial period (8 votes)

84% No, stupid MLB (86 votes) 102 votes total Vote Now

Poll Are we going to get the good or the bad Kikuchi tonight? Good

Bad vote view results 94% Good (70 votes)

5% Bad (4 votes) 74 votes total Vote Now

Poll Will we see a short porch home run tonight? Yes, more than one.

Yes, one.

No. vote view results 53% Yes, more than one. (36 votes)

35% Yes, one. (24 votes)

10% No. (7 votes) 67 votes total Vote Now

Send me a note if you want to volunteer to hit cleanup for us and do the GameThreads.

We are glad you are here and hope you feel welcome. As a reminder, we have rules. Mostly it’s “Don’t be terrible.” If a moderator asks you to stop doing something, please stop. If you want to discuss the rules, don’t do it in the thread. Email Tom instead. He would love to see an email not offering him money to promote a sports betting site. We also have a BBB Glossary full of GameThread lingo you can find here.