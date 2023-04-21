Game #20 GameThread: Jays @ Yankees

Stupid Apple+ game.
You know, MLB, I’m a mark for you guys. I buy MLB.tv each year. I watch games on Sportsnet. I have like 17 Sportsnet channels. And yet I don’t get to watch the Jays and Yankees.
Today's Lineups
|BLUE JAYS
|YANKEES
|George Springer - RF
|Anthony Volpe - SS
|Bo Bichette - SS
|Aaron Judge - RF
|Vladimir Guerrero - DH
|Anthony Rizzo - 1B
|Matt Chapman - 3B
|Gleyber Torres - 2B
|Daulton Varsho - LF
|DJ LeMahieu - DH
|Brandon Belt - 1B
|Oswald Peraza - 3B
|Danny Jansen - C
|Oswaldo Cabrera - LF
|Cavan Biggio - 2B
|Kyle Higashioka - C
|Kevin Kiermaier - CF
|Isiah Kiner-Falefa - CF
|Yusei Kikuchi - LHP
|Domingo German - RHP
Poll
Are you watching tonight’s game?
-
7%
Yes, I have an Apple+ subscription
-
7%
Yes, I’ll get a trial subscription, and try to get thru Ted Lasso during the trial period
-
84%
No, stupid MLB
Poll
Are we going to get the good or the bad Kikuchi tonight?
-
94%
Good
-
5%
Bad
Poll
Will we see a short porch home run tonight?
-
53%
Yes, more than one.
-
35%
Yes, one.
-
10%
No.
Send me a note if you want to volunteer to hit cleanup for us and do the GameThreads.
