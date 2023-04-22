Who’s Hot, Who’s Cold: Blue Jays Pitchers

Over the past two weeks, the Blue Jays were 8-5. The pitchers had a 488 ERA.

Hot

Chris Bassitt: 3 starts, 2-1, 1.96 ERA. Batters hit .156/.267/.266 with 1 home run, 9 walks and 17 strikeouts in 18.1 innings.

All three starts were good ones. After his first season start, he had an ERA of 24.30. Now it is 5.40. Early in the season, one bad start kills off the ERA.

José Berríos: 3 starts, 1-2, 3.94 ERA. Batters hit .217/.254/.317 with 1 home run, 2 walks, and 14 strikeouts in 16 innings.

Two of the three starts were very good, one wasn’t (4 earned in 4 innings). His first two starts of the season were pretty bad, but he’s had two good starts since. Hopefully, the last two are what we will see from him the rest of the way.

Erik Swanson: 6 games, 0-0, 1.50, 5 holds. In 6 innings, batters hit .105/.261/.316 with 1 home run, 4 walks and 5 strikeouts.

Too many walks, but when you don’t give up any hits to go with them, life is good.

Tim Mayza: 5 games, 0-0, 0.00 ERA, 1 save, 1 hold. In 3.1 innings, batters hit .250/.250/.250 with 0 walks and a strikeout.

Trevor Richards: 6 games, 0.00 ERA, 1 hold. In 6.1 innings, batters hit .174/.269/.174 with 2 walks and 10 strikeouts.

Ok, I’m going to stop complaining about him. He’s been terrific. My complaint has been that he’s our ‘long man’, but he only pitches an inning at a time. Sometimes we will need that guy who can do 3 innings and take one for the team.

Cold

Alek Manoah: 2 starts, 0-1, 10.00 ERA. Batters hit .325/.460/.525 with 2 home runs, 9 walks and 8 strikeouts in 9 innings.

I didn’t expect this from his first four starts of the season. I’m sure he’ll figure it out, but it has been a tough start. I guess we all have to go through some bad times in life. He’s leading the league in walks.

Kevin Gausman: 2 starts, 0-1, 7.11 ERA. Batters hit .245/.275/.592 with 4 home runs, 2 walks, and 16 strikeouts in 12.2 innings.

He had a good start, 8 innings, 3 earned, 11 strikeouts. And a very bad start, 4.2 innings, 7 earned. The good part about the bad start is he ate some innings. On a team without a longman, it is important that the starter gets us some innings. Bad games happen to the best pitchers, but we’ll see how the next one goes.

Adam Cimber: 6 games, 0-0, 7.20 ERA. In 5 innings, batters hit .250/.318/.600, with 2 homers, 2 walks and 3 strikeouts.

Two home runs in 5 innings is pretty rough.

Yimi Garcia: 6 games, 6.00 ERA, 3 holds. In 6 innings, batters hit .261/.261/.565 with 2 home runs, 0 walks and 8 strikeouts.

Anthony Bass: 6 games, 6.00 ERA. In 6 innings, batters hit .261/.261/.565 with 2 home run, 3 walks and 5 strikeouts.

It isn’t going well. Add in the tweet his wife having to clean up after their child, he’s not winning my affection.

In Between

Yusei Kikuchi: 3 starts, 2-0, 4.50 ERA. Batters hit .270/.313/.508 with 5 home runs, 4 walks and 18 strikeouts.

Cold wouldn’t be fair. He had one bad start, with 6 earned in 4.1 innings. And two very good starts, 12 innings, 2 earned, 3 walks and 12 strikeouts. On the season, he has 5 walks and 20 strikeouts. That’s a ratio we’d like to see continue.

Jordan Romano: 6 games, 2-0, 4.46, 4 saves, 1 blown save. Batters hit .240/.345/.380 with 3 walks and 8 strikeouts.

Jordan had the one bad outing, giving up 3 runs (but we won the game). He didn’t allow a hit in the other five games and had just one walk.

Zach Pop: 7 games, 1-0, 6.35. Batters hit .191/.292/.191 with 3 walks and 8 strikeouts.

Pop had six good outings, 5 innings with 1 hit and 2 walks, and no earned runs. And he had one bad outing, getting 2 outs, allowing 3 hits and a walk, and 4 earned (2 of those runs scored after he left the game when Adam Cimber gave up a home run). Other than that one game, he was terrific.