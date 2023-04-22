Game #22 GameThread: Jays @ Yankees

Ever have one of those mornings? Everything seems to be happening this morning. The nice part is that I’m hearing from old friends.

I’m trying to set up a fundraiser for my MS Ride (here is a link to the donation page). At the same time, a long-time friend from Edmonton has a son that has gotten a job here in Calgary and is wondering if the son could stay with us. Of course, I say, before thinking I ought to talk to my wife about it all.

Anyway, today’s game.

Alek Manoah gets the start. He’s not been making friends in New York by talking about Gerrit Cole, today’s Yankees’ starter.

I’m ok with a bit of bantering between teams. Vlad can’t do it all himself.

Today’s lineups:

Today's Lineups BLUE JAYS YANKEES George Springer - RF Anthony Volpe - SS Bo Bichette - SS Aaron Judge - CF Vladimir Guerrero - 1B Anthony Rizzo - 1B Matt Chapman - 3B Gleyber Torres - 2B Daulton Varsho - CF Willie Calhoun - DH Alejandro Kirk - C Franchy Cordero - RF Brandon Belt - DH Jose Trevino - C Whit Merrifield - LF Oswaldo Cabrera - LF Santiago Espinal - 2B Oswald Peraza - 3B Alek Manoah - RHP Gerrit Cole - RHP

