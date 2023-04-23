Game #22 GameThread: Jays @ Yankees

Game three of the series with the Yankees.

Kevin Gausman tries to bounce back from his first bad start of the season. While, Clarke Schmidt is looking for his first decent start of the season. We should be able to get some hits with runners in scoring position against him. Everyone else has.

Kiermaier is back in the lineup today. Varsho and Chapman flip. And, of course, Espinal is out o the lineup but is listed on the scorecard as on the bench. Today, we’ll likely learn if he needs to go to the IL.

Today's Lineups BLUE JAYS YANKEES George Springer - RF Anthony Volpe - SS Bo Bichette - SS Aaron Judge - RF Vladimir Guerrero - 1B Anthony Rizzo - DH Daulton Varsho - LF Gleyber Torres - 2B Matt Chapman - 3B DJ LeMahieu - 1B Alejandro Kirk - DH Oswaldo Cabrera - LF Whit Merrifield - 2B Oswald Peraza - 3B Danny Jansen - C Kyle Higashioka - C Kevin Kiermaier - CF Isiah Kiner-Falefa - CF Kevin Gausman - RHP Clarke Schmidt - RHP

Send me a note if you want to volunteer to hit cleanup for us and do the GameThreads.

