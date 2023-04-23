Great Start From Gausman, Jays Beat Yankees

Blue Jays 5 Yankees 1

We wondered if Kevin Gausman would make up for his poor start in his last game. He certainly did. Whenever a starter has a bad game, we are told that aces never have poor starts, but mostly from people who just started watching baseball. Good pitchers, sometimes, have bad starts.

Gausman went 7 innings, allowed just 3 hits, no walks and had 11 strikeouts. Not bad at all.

On the offensive side, we didn’t get out first hit until the fifth inning, which was annoying since Yankees’ starter Clarke Schmidt came into the game with an 8.79 ERA. But, in the fifth, Matt Chapman doubled, and Whit Merrifield followed with a walk. But we didn’t score.

Then, in the sixth, George Springer reached on an error by SS Anthony Volpe. And then Vladimir Guerrero homered. Daulton Varsho followed with another homer, giving us a 3-0 lead.

We’d score again in the seventh on back-to-back doubles from Merrifield and Danny Jansen. And we got a run in the ninth. Chapman singled, Kirk walked, Merrifield hit a fly ball deep enough to move Chapman to third, and Danny Jansen hit into a force at second but beat out the throw to first to allow Chapman to score.

We’d have just 6 hits, but when they are grouped nicely, 6 hits is enough. Chapman was the only Jay to have two hits.

Eric Swanson pitched a nice neat eighth. Adam Cimber got the ninth, giving up the one run the Yankees got, an Anthony Rizzo home run. Cimber also gave up a couple more hits after that just to get the sweat going for us watching at home, but a popup got him out of the inning.

We did benefit from our improved defence. Kevin Kiermaier made a nice catch at the wall in the eighth, and Daulton Varsho made a nice catch.

Jays of the Day: Gausman (.356 WPA), and Vlad (.278).

No one had the number for the Other Award.

Taking 2 of 3 from the Yankees in New York is always good.

Tomorrow we start a three-game series with the White Sox back in Toronto.