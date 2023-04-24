Monday Bantering: Pearson Called Up?

Kaitlyn McGrath tells us that Nate Pearson is on his way to Toronto. She doesn’t know if he will be put on the roster today or who might be leaving, but it seems clear that Pearson will likely be a Blue Jay today or tomorrow.

Who might be leaving?

Zach Pop has options, but then he has a role on the team and, other than his last time out, /as been very good. Ignoring his last time out, batters are hitting .115/.207/.269 against him. Putting in his last outing the batting line is .194/.286/.323. Still not bad and it seems like John likes bringing him in mid-inning. He’s come into games with 8 inherited runners and only 2 have scored. Maybe could be him.

Anthony Bass? He has no options, but he hasn’t looked good this year. 7.36 ERA (4.82 FIP, so maybe some bad luck). He hasn’t pitched since the 17th, so maybe there is an injury or maybe John has totally lost faith in him. And he’s made a, not so great, name for himself on Twitter. A rule of thumb is: If you are pitching poor, don’t bring notice to yourself on Twitter. The front office might not like it.

Adam Cimber has options and hasn’t been great. The flip of that is he can pitch every day, and that’s a handy thing. FanGraphs has him at 4.2 years of MLB service so, he could be optioned.

Maybe someone else is injured?

In Pearson’s last 5 outings, he’s thrown 5.2 innings with 2 hits, 2 walks with 11 strikeouts. He hasn’t gotten more than 4 outs yet, so it doesn’t look like he’s the long man we’ve been hoping for, but then 4 outs is a long man in our pen.

Hearing that Nate Pearson is on his way to Toronto, per source. I’m not clear on what a counter move for #BlueJays will be if he’s officially recalled today — Kaitlyn McGrath (@kaitlyncmcgrath) April 24, 2023

And Mich Bannon tells us that Otto Lopez has been added to the Jays taxi squad. It sounds like the team isn’t sure if Santiago Espinal will be going on the IL or not yet. I’m of the opinion that if they aren’t sure, put him on. 10 days on the IL, and they can backdate it doesn’t seem too long.

INF Otto Lopez has been added to the #BlueJays taxi squad. Some insurance if Santiago Espinal (right wrist contusion) has to miss time. — Mitch Bannon (@MitchBannon) April 24, 2023

And Charlie Montoyo backs his first return back to Toronto. I hope he gets a nice round of applause from the fans.