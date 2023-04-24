Cimber to IL, Pearson Up

The Jays have announced the roster move to make room for Nate Pearson, Adam Cimber has been put on the IL with a rhomboid strain (an upper back muscle that I’m almost sure I don’t have). Cimber pitched yesterday so we won’t see him for days at the least.

Today’s lineup: Springer rests Bo, Vlad, Daulton and Matt move up a spot. Kirk catches Bassitt.