Cimber to IL, Pearson Up

And tonight’s lineup: Springer sits

By Tom Dakers
/ new
Toronto Blue Jays v New York Yankees Photo by Adam Hunger/Getty Images

The Jays have announced the roster move to make room for Nate Pearson, Adam Cimber has been put on the IL with a rhomboid strain (an upper back muscle that I’m almost sure I don’t have). Cimber pitched yesterday so we won’t see him for days at the least.

Today’s lineup: Springer rests Bo, Vlad, Daulton and Matt move up a spot. Kirk catches Bassitt.

Today's Lineups

WHITE SOX BLUE JAYS
Luis Robert - CF Bo Bichette - SS
Andrew Benintendi - LF Vladimir Guerrero - DH
Andrew Vaughn - 1B Daulton Varsho - LF
Eloy Jimenez - DH Matt Chapman - 3B
Yasmani Grandal - C Alejandro Kirk - C
Jake Burger - 3B Brandon Belt - 1B
Oscar Colas - RF Whit Merrifield - 2B
Elvis Andrus - SS Cavan Biggio - RF
Lenyn Sosa - 2B Kevin Kiermaier - CF
Lance Lynn - RHP Chris Bassitt - RHP

