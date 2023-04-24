Cimber to IL, Pearson Up

The Jays have announced the roster move to make room for Nate Pearson, Adam Cimber has been put on the IL with a rhomboid strain (an upper back muscle that I’m almost sure I don’t have). Cimber pitched yesterday so we won’t see him for days at the least.
Today’s lineup: Springer rests Bo, Vlad, Daulton and Matt move up a spot. Kirk catches Bassitt.
Today's Lineups
|WHITE SOX
|BLUE JAYS
|Luis Robert - CF
|Bo Bichette - SS
|Andrew Benintendi - LF
|Vladimir Guerrero - DH
|Andrew Vaughn - 1B
|Daulton Varsho - LF
|Eloy Jimenez - DH
|Matt Chapman - 3B
|Yasmani Grandal - C
|Alejandro Kirk - C
|Jake Burger - 3B
|Brandon Belt - 1B
|Oscar Colas - RF
|Whit Merrifield - 2B
|Elvis Andrus - SS
|Cavan Biggio - RF
|Lenyn Sosa - 2B
|Kevin Kiermaier - CF
|Lance Lynn - RHP
|Chris Bassitt - RHP
