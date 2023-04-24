Game #23 GameThread: White Sox @ Jays

I’m running out until about game time, but thankfully the lineups were released just in time.
And we won’t have to see the Jansen/Romano bobblehead ad anymore, as tonight is when they give them out.
Today's Lineups
|WHITE SOX
|BLUE JAYS
|Luis Robert - CF
|Bo Bichette - SS
|Andrew Benintendi - LF
|Vladimir Guerrero - DH
|Andrew Vaughn - 1B
|Daulton Varsho - LF
|Eloy Jimenez - DH
|Matt Chapman - 3B
|Yasmani Grandal - C
|Alejandro Kirk - C
|Jake Burger - 3B
|Brandon Belt - 1B
|Oscar Colas - RF
|Whit Merrifield - 2B
|Elvis Andrus - SS
|Cavan Biggio - RF
|Lenyn Sosa - 2B
|Kevin Kiermaier - CF
|Lance Lynn - RHP
|Chris Bassitt - RHP
Poll
Will Pearson pitch?
-
64%
Yes
-
35%
No
Poll
Bassitt will pitch into the
-
7%
5th
-
66%
6th
-
18%
7th
-
7%
8th
Poll
Will we get a hit with RISP?
-
88%
Of course
-
12%
Why start now?
