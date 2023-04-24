 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Game #23 GameThread: White Sox @ Jays

By Tom Dakers
Detroit Tigers v. Toronto Blue Jays Photo by Thomas Skrlj/MLB Photos via Getty Images

I’m running out until about game time, but thankfully the lineups were released just in time.

And we won’t have to see the Jansen/Romano bobblehead ad anymore, as tonight is when they give them out.

Today's Lineups

WHITE SOX BLUE JAYS
Luis Robert - CF Bo Bichette - SS
Andrew Benintendi - LF Vladimir Guerrero - DH
Andrew Vaughn - 1B Daulton Varsho - LF
Eloy Jimenez - DH Matt Chapman - 3B
Yasmani Grandal - C Alejandro Kirk - C
Jake Burger - 3B Brandon Belt - 1B
Oscar Colas - RF Whit Merrifield - 2B
Elvis Andrus - SS Cavan Biggio - RF
Lenyn Sosa - 2B Kevin Kiermaier - CF
Lance Lynn - RHP Chris Bassitt - RHP

Send me a note if you want to volunteer to hit cleanup for us and do the GameThreads.

