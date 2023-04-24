Biggio Homers, Jays Beat White Sox

White Sox 2 Jays 5

This is just a quick recap... I'll fix it up when I'm home later.

The Jays did little until 2 outs into the fourth. Then Kirk walked, Belt singled, and Merrifield doubled scoring one. Then Biggio hit a 3-run home run and v we were up 4-2 (and had 2 hours with RISP). Chapman almost had a home run in the inning but Luis Roberts Jr. reached over the wall to pull it back.

We loaded the bases in the sixth, Gregory Santos had troubles keeping his 100 mph fastball in the zone (though he got a k of Biggio on a pitch of of the zone). A Belt single and walks to Merrifield and Kiermaier loaded them but Bo ground out to end the inning.

In the bottom of the seventh, Vlad led off with a single and stole second and moved to third on a Varsho ground out. A Chapman double off the left field wall scored Vlad. A Kirk walk, or two on, but Belt lines one hard into the third baseman's glove. Tough luck there. And Merrifield ground out.

Bassitt continued our string of excellent starting pitching, going 6.1 innings of 3 hit ball, giving up 2 rubs in the third on a walk, single and double. He came out in the seventh after a Chapman two-base throwing error. Maybe Belt should have made the catch? It was a tough play. Bassitt called out the trainer and left the game. I'm hoping it was nothing serious. He was in the dugout soon after, so it didn't appear serious.

Zach Pop got the last two outs of the inning. Amazing Pop stayed out to start the eighth (he only threw 7 pitches in the seventh). A one-out four-pitch walk, got the bullpen going again.

An out later, he was remover Ed and Tim Mayza is in. After three straight balls, he came back and got the strikeout.

Jordan Romano got a three up, three down save, helped along by a very nice sliding catch by Kiermaier.

JoDs go to Biggio (.287), Merrifield (.143), and Pop (.115). I'm giving one to Bassitt too, tho he didn't have the number (.044), but he was great.

The Other Award: Vald had the number (-.104), mostly for an inning ending double play in the third with two on.

I hate doing recaps on my phone, I'll fix this up later.