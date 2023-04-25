Game #24 GameThread: White Sox @ Jays

Game two of three with the White Sox. Tonight Jose Berrios tries to continue our run of great starts.
Jansen catches. Merrifield plays second.
Today's Lineups
|WHITE SOX
|BLUE JAYS
|Luis Robert - CF
|George Springer - RF
|Andrew Benintendi - LF
|Bo Bichette - SS
|Eloy Jimenez - RF
|Vladimir Guerrero - 1B
|Gavin Sheets - 1B
|Daulton Varsho - LF
|Andrew Vaughn - DH
|Matt Chapman - 3B
|Yasmani Grandal - C
|Brandon Belt - DH
|Jake Burger - 3B
|Whit Merrifield - 2B
|Elvis Andrus - SS
|Danny Jansen - C
|Romy Gonzalez - 2B
|Kevin Kiermaier - CF
|Mike Clevinger - RHP
|Jose Berrios - RHP
Poll
Will Berrios get our seventh straight Quality Start tonight?
-
0%
Yes
-
0%
No
Poll
Will the Jays score early tonight, say in the first three innings?
-
0%
Yes
-
0%
No, but they will make up for it later
-
0%
No, they won’t score at all.
