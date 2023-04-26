Game #25 GameThread: White Sox @ Jays

I will be out all morning, hoping to be back about game time, but I have to get the post together the night before.

Today we have Yusei Kikuchi, with his 3-0 record and 3.80 ERA starting for the Jays. This is his fifth start, and he goes into it with 3 very good starts (17 innings and 3 earned) and 1 poor start (4.1 innings, 6 earned). So we can hope for another good one.

Michael Kopech starts for the White Sox. He is 0-2 with a 6.97 ERA in 4 starts. He’s been the opposite of Kikuchi, with 3 bad starts and 1 good start.

Poll Will Kikuchi get out eighth straight Quality Start today? Yes

Poll The Jays first home run will come from an Outfielder

Infielder

Send me a note if you want to volunteer to hit cleanup for us and do the GameThreads.

