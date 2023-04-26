Jays Thump White Sox

White Sox 0 Blue Jays 80

A Sweep. I like Sweeps.

Another great start from Yusei Kikuchi. 1 out short of a quality start. I couldn’t understand why John took him out of the game, up 4, with a guy on second. I don’t know, he was at 89 pitches and looked great. I guess taking him out with a 0 on the scoreboard was a good thing, but I thought he could get one more out.

Anyway, 5.2 innings, just 4 hits (all singles), 1 walk with 8 strikeouts.

Erik Swanson finished out the sixth and then pitched the seventh. In all0 four outs, all strikeouts.

Yimi Garcia pitched the eighth with 2 strikeouts.

And Trevor Richards pitched the ninth, getting 3 strikeouts.

And the bats showed up. It took until the third inning, but we got three runs in the third:

With two outs, Santiago Espinal singled, and George Springer was hit on the hand or wrist (he stayed in the game but came out an inning later. They are saying a right-hand contusion (a bruise) and the x-rays were negative. Bo Bichette singled to bring in Espinal. Vlad doubles, bringing home two.

We got one more in the fourth: Varsho walked. Whit Merrifield singled him to third and Espinal singled Varsho home.

3 more in the seventh. Bo homered. Vlad doubled again. Chapman walked. Varsho was hit by pitch (stop hitting our batters). Merrifield singled home two.

1 in the eighth. Espinal singled, moved to second on a passed ball and scored on a single from Bo.

We had 11 hits. Bo and Santiago had three. Vlad (both doubles) and Whit had two hits each. Everyone in the starting order reached base except for Kirk.

Jays of the Day: Kikuchi (.239 WPA), Vlad (.143) and Bo (.136).

No one gets the Other Award. Kirk had the low mark at -.065.

I watched the game at the bar with a friend (hi, Reese) and enjoyed watching a drama-free win.

Tomorrow is an off day. Friday, we start a three-game series with Teoscar Hernandez and the Mariners.