Game #26 GameThread: Mariners @ Jays

I will be out all day, so preparing this long before we get lineups. I’m going to our Calgary Comic Expo, getting to be a comic nerd all day, roped back from being a comic nerd all year round. Which I once was.

I don’t know if Springer will be able to play today.

Today’s pitching match-up will sound familiar to everyone:

Alek Manoah, coming off his best start of the season, or a tie for his best start of the season, comes into the game with a 5.13 ERA and a 1-1 record.

He goes against Luis Castillo, 2-0 and 1.52 ERA and is coming off his worst start of the season. 5 innings, 7 hits, 3 earned, 2 walks and 8 strikeouts. Even his bad starts are pretty good.

There is sad news on the Mariners' side, Robbie Ray is out for the season after having surgery to repair his flexor tendon.

