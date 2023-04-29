Game #27 GameThread: Mariners @ Jays

Game two of three with the Mariners. Game one went well.
Kevin Gausman is up against someone making his first career MLB start. As much as we often have trouble with pitchers making their first starts, I’m hopeful today. The offense seems to be rolling. But then Easton McGee was a Rays’ farm hand, and Rays pitchers tend to, you know, do better than we’d expect.
So we know life is rough in the AL East, but I don’t think it has ever been this rough before:
Record, by division:— Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) April 29, 2023
AL East: 84-48 (.636)
AL Central: 51-80 (.389)
AL West: 59-73 (.447)
NL East: 70-62 (.530)
NL Central: 70-60 (.538)
NL West: 61-72 (.459)
The entire AL East is playing at a 103-win pace. The entire AL Central is playing at a 63-win pace.
Today’s lineup. No surprises today. Whit sits. He’s going to get days off.
Today's Lineups
|MARINERS
|BLUE JAYS
|Julio Rodriguez - CF
|George Springer - RF
|Jarred Kelenic - LF
|Bo Bichette - SS
|Eugenio Suarez - 3B
|Vladimir Guerrero - 1B
|Cal Raleigh - DH
|Matt Chapman - 3B
|Teoscar Hernandez - RF
|Daulton Varsho - LF
|J.P. Crawford - SS
|Brandon Belt - DH
|Kolten Wong - 2B
|Danny Jansen - C
|Tom Murphy - C
|Cavan Biggio - 2B
|Sam Haggerty - 1B
|Kevin Kiermaier - CF
|Easton McGee - RHP
|Kevin Gausman - RHP
Poll
Will the Jays have trouble with McGee
-
0%
Of course, he’s a middling prospect making his first start.
-
0%
Nah, they will crush him.
Poll
Which of our three offensively disappointing lefties will have the best game with the bat?
-
0%
Belt (though he’s been better lately)
-
0%
Biggio
-
0%
Varsho
Send me a note if you want to volunteer to hit cleanup for us and do the GameThreads.
