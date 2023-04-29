Jays Win In Ten Innings

Mariners 0 Jays 1

I'm away from the computer, I'll fill this in later, but the Jays win, despite only getting 3 hits in 10 innings.

They won on a bases-loaded Daulton Varsho sac fly in the tenth inning.

Great start from Kevin Gausman. 7 innings, 6 hits, 1 walk and 13 strikeouts. Again we can't score for the guy.

Pop, Romano and Swanson each pitched a scoreless inning, Swanson getting the win.

Jays of the Day: Gausman (.433 WPA), Guerrero (.253), Romano (.132), Swanson (.132) and Pop (.104).

Suckage: Springer (-.108), Bichette (-.105), Belt (-.093), and Kiermaier (-.091).

Tomorrow we go for the sweep. Chris Bassitt (3-2, 4.82 ERA) vs. Marco Gonzalez (2-0, 3.32)