Game #4 GameThread: Jays @ Royals

The Jays start their second series of the season with the Royals. This one is a four-game set. It is a weird start time, 7:40 Eastern.

Pete Walker is missing tonight and presumably for the series, due to his father's death. Jeff Ware will take his spot, and Pat Hentgen will join the pitching staff while he’s gone.

Tonight José Berríos gets his first start of the season. He had an ok spring training, 4.30 ERA in 14.2 innings, 6 walks, and 13 strikeouts. But that doesn’t count the WBC start.

The Royals start Brady Singer (no ‘p’). You might remember that the Jays drafted Singer in the second round of the 2015 draft but didn’t sign him. The Royals picked him in the first round of the 2018 draft and did manage to sign him. He had a nice spring, 2.13 ERA, in 12.2 innings, 2 walks and 18 strikeouts.

Today’s lineup. Biggio draws in at second. Kirk catches. Vlad gets a day at DH. Belt plays first.

There was some MLB news today. Anthony Rendon was given a five-game suspension and a fine for an altercation with a fan. Generally, I’m on the player’s side on these things. Everyone has a breaking point, and if some idiot was yelling at me, I’d likely reach mine long before most players do, but players can’t be going into the stands after a fan.

Today's Lineups BLUE JAYS ROYALS George Springer - RF MJ Melendez - C Bo Bichette - SS Vinnie Pasquantino - 1B Vladimir Guerrero - DH Bobby Witt - DH Daulton Varsho - LF Michael Massey - 2B Alejandro Kirk - C Kyle Isbel - CF Brandon Belt - 1B Hunter Dozier - 3B Matt Chapman - 3B Jackie Bradley - LF Cavan Biggio - 2B Nicky Lopez - SS Kevin Kiermaier - CF Nate Eaton - RF Jose Berrios - RHP Brady Singer - RHP

Send me a note if you want to volunteer to hit cleanup for us and do the GameThreads.

Poll Is today the day the Jays finally homer? Yes

No vote view results 50% Yes (26 votes)

50% No (26 votes) 52 votes total Vote Now

Poll On the scale set by our first three starters, Berrios’ start will be more like Gausman’s start

Manoah’s start

Bassitt’s start vote view results 10% Gausman’s start (7 votes)

22% Manoah’s start (15 votes)

67% Bassitt’s start (46 votes) 68 votes total Vote Now

Poll The Jays starting off the season 1-2 means The Sky is Falling!!!

Relax it is early. vote view results 58% The Sky is Falling!!! (38 votes)

41% Relax it is early. (27 votes) 65 votes total Vote Now

We are glad you are here and hope you feel welcome. As a reminder, we have rules. Mostly it’s “don’t be terrible.” If a moderator asks you to stop doing something, please stop. If you want to discuss the rules, don’t do it in the thread. Email Tom instead. He would love to see an email not offering him money to promote a sports betting site. We also have a BBB Glossary full of GameThread lingo you can find here.