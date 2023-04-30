 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Game #28 GameThread: Mariners @ Jays

By Tom Dakers
Seattle Mariners v Toronto Blue Jays Photo by Cole Burston/Getty Images

Another chance for a sweep.

Watching Teoscar Hernandez made me a bit wistful, but he struck out four times yesterday.

The Jays made what could almost be called news this morning:

I don’t understand, but catching depth is a good thing to have.

The Jays lineup:

Poll

Who will have the better game with the bat?

view results
  • 58%
    Springer
    (17 votes)
  • 41%
    Espinal
    (12 votes)
29 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Bassitt will pitch into the

view results
  • 3%
    5th
    (1 vote)
  • 46%
    6th
    (14 votes)
  • 50%
    7th
    (15 votes)
  • 0%
    8th
    (0 votes)
30 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Will we see Pearson on the mound today?

view results
  • 80%
    Yes
    (24 votes)
  • 20%
    No
    (6 votes)
30 votes total Vote Now

Send me a note if you want to volunteer to hit cleanup for us and do the GameThreads.

