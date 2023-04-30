Game #28 GameThread: Mariners @ Jays

Another chance for a sweep.

Watching Teoscar Hernandez made me a bit wistful, but he struck out four times yesterday.

The Jays made what could almost be called news this morning:

OFFICIAL: We’ve acquired C Tyler Heineman from the Pirates in exchange for INF Vinny Capra.



Heineman has been added to the 40-man roster and optioned to Triple-A.



To make room, OF Jordan Luplow has been assigned outright to Triple-A.



Welcome Back, Clubhouse Magician!

I don’t understand, but catching depth is a good thing to have.

The Jays lineup:

Looking for the homestand sWWWWWWeep #NextLevel

Who will have the better game with the bat? Springer
Espinal





Bassitt will pitch into the 5th
6th
7th
8th













Will we see Pearson on the mound today? Yes
No





Send me a note if you want to volunteer to hit cleanup for us and do the GameThreads.

