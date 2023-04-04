Poor start for Berrios, Jays Lose

Jays 5 Royals 9

So I watched the game in the bar and may have had too many beer or two. And let’s face it, that game did deserve a few extra Guinness (what is the plural of Guinness?).

So another bad start.

Jose Berrios gave up 3 runs in the first. And then threw a couple of very good innings. But then he gave up 4 more runs in the fourth, and the game was pretty much over. In the sixth, he gave up a one-out walk and got a strikeout, which was the end of the line for Berrios.

Zach Pop came in and gave up a home run.

In total, Berrios went 5.2, allowed 9 hits, 8 earned (including the one that Pop inherited), 2 walks and 7 strikeouts.

To be fair to Jose, the home plate umpire had a weird view of the strike zone (which seemed to change from inning to inning). Tomorrow’s Umpire Scorecard will be an interesting one).

Pop was allowed to pitch the seventh. He only allowed the home run.

Adam Cimber pitched a scoreless eighth.

On the offensive side, we had 10 hits and 5 runs. But we didn’t get our first run until the fifth, when the Royals already had 7 runs.

And Bo Bichette hit our first home run of the season.

Every Jay in the starting lineup reached base. Bo, Chapman and Biggio had two hits each (Biggio got robbed of a walk on a pitch several inches off the plate, I’m sure Cavan gets robbed more often than anyone else in the league).

No Jays of the Day today.

The Other Award goes to Berrios (-.293).

Tomorrow we will try it again with Yusei Kikuchi making the start. On the good side, it can get much worst.