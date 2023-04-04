Tuesday Bantering: Last Night’s Umpire Scorecard

The Umpire Scorecard for last night’s game is better than I thought, but it isn't good.
Generally, the losing team is favoured in a blowout game because umpires are human, and we cheer for the underdog as a general rule.
Cavan Biggio got particularly ripped off. Two of the three worst calls were against him, and, as you can see, the strike three call on him in the second inning was further off the plate than any of the other pitches.
The umpire wasn’t why we lost the game, but I still would like robo-umpires.
Umpire: Adam Hamari— Umpire Scorecards (@UmpScorecards) April 4, 2023
Final: Blue Jays 5, Royals 9#NextLevel // #WelcomeToTheCity#TORvsKC // #KCvsTOR
More stats for this game https://t.co/hxSWQ4RDPC pic.twitter.com/8GoC815Hdy
A story on ‘theScore’ has Alex Verdugo complaining about how Alek Manoah behaves on the mound.
I’m normally on the ‘if you don’t like it play better’ side. It isn’t a good idea to fire up the other side, but that’s not up to me. There are a lot of baseball games in a season, and sometimes players aren’t all that locked in. I don’t think getting them all fired up is a great idea. But some guys need to do things to fire themselves up. Alek seems to be one of those guys.
Today’s Buffalo Bisons game has been postponed because of rain.
UPDATE: Today's #Bisons game against the @WooSox has been postponed.— Buffalo Bisons (@BuffaloBisons) April 4, 2023
Full details: https://t.co/1lZ2fFcJr1 pic.twitter.com/VRHvQehXlf
35 years ago today:
4/4/1988: George Bell became the first player in #MLB history to slug three homers on #OpeningDay. #BlueJays #NextLevel (via MLB) @bluebirdbanter @JaysJournal pic.twitter.com/Qs1TB9PtLZ— MLB Daily Dingers (@MLBDailyDingers) April 4, 2023
Loading comments...