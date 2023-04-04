Game #5 GameThread: Jays @ Royals

Game Two of four with the Royals.
We have Yusei Kikuchi, who had a very nice spring, 0.87 ERA in 20.2 innings, 9 hits, 10 walks and 31 strikeouts. The question is ‘Can he carry it into the season?’ I guess we’ll get a bit of the answer tonight.
Lefty Kris Bubic starts for the Royals. He had a good spring too. 1.74 ERA, 9 hits, 7 walks and 15 strikeouts in 10.1 innings.
I think we can look forward to a lot of walks tonight.
Lineups. Daulton Varsho gets moved out of cleanup, Matt Chapman takes his spot. Kiermaier stays in against the lefty. Santiago Espinal catches. Springer DHes for the first time this year.
Today's Lineups
|BLUE JAYS
|ROYALS
|George Springer - DH
|Bobby Witt - SS
|Bo Bichette - SS
|Edward Olivares - LF
|Vladimir Guerrero - 1B
|Salvador Perez - C
|Matt Chapman - 3B
|Franmil Reyes - DH
|Daulton Varsho - LF
|Matt Duffy - 3B
|Whit Merrifield - RF
|Hunter Dozier - 1B
|Danny Jansen - C
|Jackie Bradley - CF
|Santiago Espinal - 2B
|Nate Eaton - RF
|Kevin Kiermaier - CF
|Nicky Lopez - 2B
|Yusei Kikuchi - LHP
|Kris Bubic - LHP
Poll
Which Kikuchi will we see tonight?
-
0%
This spring’s Kikuchi
-
0%
Last season’s Kikuchi
-
0%
Somewhere inbetwenn
Poll
We finally got a Jays home run last night, will we see any tonight?
-
0%
Yes, more than one
-
0%
Yes, just one
-
0%
No
Poll
Is this a ‘must win’ game?
-
0%
YES, they need to get going.
-
0%
NO, it is April fourth.
