Game #6 GameThread: Jays @ Royals

Game two of four with the Royals. We got a good start out of Kikuchi last night. Hopefully, we’ll get the same from Alek Manoah tonight.

Zack Greinke starts for the Royals. Zack had a tough spring, 7.02 ERA in 16.2 innings, with 18 hits, 3 walks and 16 strikeouts. But he went 5.1 innings in his first start, and allowed 2 earned, with 6 hits, 1 walk and 4 strikeouts.

Kevin Kiermaier gets a day off. Varsho plays center, Kirk catches, Merrifield plays left and Biggio gets in at second.

There was some news today. The Jays picked up Braves outfielder Jordan Luplow off waivers and optioned him to Buffalo. Hyun Jin Ryu goes on the 60-day. Jordan has played six seasons in the majors. He hasn’t hit well, .213/.313/.361 with 45 home runs in 322 games, playing all three spots. I guess he adds to our depth.

Today's Lineups BLUE JAYS ROYALS George Springer - RF Bobby Witt - SS Bo Bichette - SS MJ Melendez - RF Vladimir Guerrero - 1B Vinnie Pasquantino - 1B Daulton Varsho - CF Salvador Perez - C Matt Chapman - 3B Michael Massey - 2B Alejandro Kirk - C Nick Pratto - LF Brandon Belt - DH Franmil Reyes - DH Whit Merrifield - LF Nicky Lopez - 3B Cavan Biggio - 2B Jackie Bradley - CF Alek Manoah - RHP Zack Greinke - RHP

Poll Who drives home the Jays first run today? Springer

Bichette

Guerrero

Varsho

Chapman

Kirk

Belt

Merrifield

Biggio vote view results 12% Springer (4 votes)

12% Bichette (4 votes)

19% Guerrero (6 votes)

16% Varsho (5 votes)

22% Chapman (7 votes)

9% Kirk (3 votes)

0% Belt (0 votes)

3% Merrifield (1 vote)

3% Biggio (1 vote) 31 votes total Vote Now

Poll Alek will pitch into the 5th

6th

7th

8th

9th vote view results 6% 5th (2 votes)

63% 6th (21 votes)

27% 7th (9 votes)

3% 8th (1 vote)

0% 9th (0 votes) 33 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who has been our best defensive play so far this season? Springer

Bichette

Guerrero

Varsho

Chapman

Kiermaier vote view results 0% Springer (0 votes)

0% Bichette (0 votes)

14% Guerrero (5 votes)

70% Varsho (24 votes)

2% Chapman (1 vote)

11% Kiermaier (4 votes) 34 votes total Vote Now

We are glad you are here and hope you feel welcome. As a reminder, we have rules. Mostly it's "don't be terrible." If a moderator asks you to stop doing something, please stop. If you want to discuss the rules, don't do it in the thread. Email Tom instead. He would love to see an email not offering him money to promote a sports betting site. We also have a BBB Glossary full of GameThread lingo you can find here.