Game #6 GameThread: Jays @ Royals

Game two of four with the Royals. We got a good start out of Kikuchi last night. Hopefully, we’ll get the same from Alek Manoah tonight.
Zack Greinke starts for the Royals. Zack had a tough spring, 7.02 ERA in 16.2 innings, with 18 hits, 3 walks and 16 strikeouts. But he went 5.1 innings in his first start, and allowed 2 earned, with 6 hits, 1 walk and 4 strikeouts.
Kevin Kiermaier gets a day off. Varsho plays center, Kirk catches, Merrifield plays left and Biggio gets in at second.
There was some news today. The Jays picked up Braves outfielder Jordan Luplow off waivers and optioned him to Buffalo. Hyun Jin Ryu goes on the 60-day. Jordan has played six seasons in the majors. He hasn’t hit well, .213/.313/.361 with 45 home runs in 322 games, playing all three spots. I guess he adds to our depth.
Today's Lineups
|BLUE JAYS
|ROYALS
|George Springer - RF
|Bobby Witt - SS
|Bo Bichette - SS
|MJ Melendez - RF
|Vladimir Guerrero - 1B
|Vinnie Pasquantino - 1B
|Daulton Varsho - CF
|Salvador Perez - C
|Matt Chapman - 3B
|Michael Massey - 2B
|Alejandro Kirk - C
|Nick Pratto - LF
|Brandon Belt - DH
|Franmil Reyes - DH
|Whit Merrifield - LF
|Nicky Lopez - 3B
|Cavan Biggio - 2B
|Jackie Bradley - CF
|Alek Manoah - RHP
|Zack Greinke - RHP
Poll
Who drives home the Jays first run today?
-
12%
Springer
-
12%
Bichette
-
19%
Guerrero
-
16%
Varsho
-
22%
Chapman
-
9%
Kirk
-
0%
Belt
-
3%
Merrifield
-
3%
Biggio
Poll
Alek will pitch into the
-
6%
5th
-
63%
6th
-
27%
7th
-
3%
8th
-
0%
9th
Poll
Who has been our best defensive play so far this season?
-
0%
Springer
-
0%
Bichette
-
14%
Guerrero
-
70%
Varsho
-
2%
Chapman
-
11%
Kiermaier
Send me a note if you want to volunteer to hit cleanup for us and do the GameThreads.
We are glad you are here and hope you feel welcome. As a reminder, we have rules. Mostly it’s “don’t be terrible.” If a moderator asks you to stop doing something, please stop. If you want to discuss the rules, don’t do it in the thread. Email Tom instead. He would love to see an email not offering him money to promote a sports betting site. We also have a BBB Glossary full of GameThread lingo you can find here.
Loading comments...